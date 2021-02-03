The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Coal Grove's Addi Dillow drives against Fairland's Katie Brumfield as Kylee Bruce (12) and Bree Allen (22) trail the play during a high school basketball game Jan. 7 in Coal Grove, Ohio.

 SHOLTEN SINGER The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON -- A trio of local teams are ranked in the Ohio Associated Press high school girls basketball poll.

Coal Grove (18-1) is eighth with 42 points. Fairland (15-2) is 13th with 16 points and Wheelersburg (14-2) is 16th with 12 points.

Former Coal Grove star Kasey Murphy, who plays softball at West Virginia State University and is the sister of current Hornets standout Kaleigh Murphy, said she was thrilled for her alma mater, but was not pleased other Southeastern Ohio teams weren't ranked higher.

"Can someone explain to me how the No. 1 seed (Wheelersburg) and No. 4 seed (Fairland) in the district tourney drawing aren't even in the top 10," Kasey Murphy asked.

Berlin Hiland (16-1, 171 points) received 14 first-place votes to rank No. 1. Cardington-Lincoln (15-0, 129) picked up three first-place votes to rank second. West Liberty-Salem (17-0, 120) earned one No. 1 nod and is third. Fort Frye (15-1, 96) and Willard (15-1, 88) round out the top five.

Eastern-Brown (18-2, 65) is sixth, followed by Coal Grove, Cincinnati Purcell Marian (11-2, 31), Alexander (16-3, 30), Worthington Christian (12-3, 19), Hopewll-Loudon (11-3, 17), Fairland, Apple Creek Waynedale (16-1), Elyria Catholic (12-3) and Wheelersburg.

Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (16-0) is top-ranked in Division I, the largest classification. Thornville Sheridan (15-1) tops Division II. Fort Loramie (18-1) is No. 1 in Division IV, where Portsmouth Notre Dame (16-1) is tied with Minster (16-1) at No. 4.  

