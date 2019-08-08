COAL GROVE, Ohio - All those nights kicking football by himself at Patterson Field paid off for Evan Holmes.
The Coal Grove High School kicker signed Wednesday to play for Walsh University, a NCAA Division II school in Canton, Ohio.
"I looked at a few Division III schools and a couple of NAIAs," Holmes said. "I went on a visit to Walsh and fell in love with the people and the school. It doesn't hurt that they play in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Stadium."
Holmes has a long field goal of 42 yards in a game, but has hit from 60 in practice.
"Even in sixth and seventh grade, he'd be out on the field in the evenings kicking," Hornets coach Jay Lucas said of Holmes. "He's a hard worker and a good kid."
Holmes said former Coal Grove standout Darren Morgan has helped him with his kicking technique.
"He really helped my progress," Holmes said of Morgan. "I've gotten stronger as I've Gotten older."
Holmes said Walsh's coaches would like him to kick, punt and maybe play slot receiver.
"I'll be fine with just kicking, but I'll do whatever they want me to do to help the team."
Walsh went 4-6 overall and 4-4 in the The Great Midwest Athletic Conference.