SOUTH POINT, Ohio - Coal Grove's 25-7 win Friday over South Point at Alumni Field wasn't the prettiest game for the Hornets, but it was efficient as the team evened its season record to .500 and opened the Ohio Valley Conference portion of its schedule with a win.
The Hornets (2-2 overall, 1-0 OVC) used a rare balanced attack for the perennial conference power that featured passing and rushing.
Head coach Jay Lucas' team earned 470 yards in jumping to a 19-7 halftime score and used its ground attack to run the clock and keep the ball away from the Pointers.
The strategy worked as Coal Grove ran more plays than South Point (1-3, 0-1) in sending the Pointers to their 27th consecutive conference loss.
Coal Grove ran 72 plays to South Point's 35 and managed to escape the Pointers' Alumni Field with no injuries and ready for a battle for the Little Brown Jug against Chesapeake next week at the Hornets' Patterson Field.
Coal Grove was led on the ground by its work horse Austin Stapleton who carried the ball 30 times for 188 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
Surprisingly the Hornets' passing game was nearly as effective with Cory Borders completing 7 of 15 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns, including a 34-yard TD to Justin Hicks that gave Coal Grove a 19-0 lead.
South Point could only muster 42 rushing with its ground game and largely abandoned its rushing attack in the fourth quarter for a passing game that got the Pointers 101 yards but also gave Coal Grove four interceptions, including one at the goal line that denied an offensive score for head coach James Gifford's team.
The Pointers' lone score came on a Coal Grove miscue.
Larry Fox intercepted a pass from Borders at the South Point 5-yard line and returned 95 yards for a touchdown.
South Point will next face Ironton at home at 7 p.m. on Friday.
COAL GROVE 13 6 6 0 - 25
SOUTH POINT 0 7 0 0 - 7
CG - Stormes 26 pass from Borders (Damron kick).
CG - Stapleton 1 run (kick failed).
CG - Hicks 34 pass from Borders (kick failed).
SP - Fox 95 interceptions return (Collins kick).
CG - Stapleton 14 run (run failed).
CG SP
First downs 22 6
Rushes-yards 57-316 18-42
Passes 7-15-1 8-17-4
Passing yards 154 101
Total yards 470 143
Fumbles-lost 2-0 2-0
Penalties-yards 5-30 5-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: (CG) Stapleton 30-188, Stormes 17-118, Borders 6-19, Johnson 1-2, Wheeler 1-3, Hunt 1-6, Ferguson 1-(-1). (SP) Pegram 3-9, McMillian 5-15, McCallister 6-4, Fox 1-(-5), Pierson 1-2, Team 2-(-13).
PASSING: (CG) Borders 7-15-1 154. (SP) Pegram 1-3-2 31; Lambert 7-14-2 70.
RECEIVING: (CG) Ju. Hicks 4-75, Stormes 4-52, Ja. Hicks 1-43; (SP) Gunther 3-47, McMillian 2-22, Fox 3-32.