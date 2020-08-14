CHARLESTON — For those who want to see the prep sports calendar go off without a hitch, green and yellow have become their new favorite colors.
The color-coding system rolled out Friday by Gov. Jim Justice dictates to counties whether they have handled COVID-19 spread effectively enough for their schools to stay open for in-person learning. It also dictates whether prep sports can keep playing. The system consists of four colors: green, yellow, orange and red. It will be based on a county’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases identified per 100,000 residents.
For sports, the system resets each Saturday evening. The color a county is at that point will determine, for the most part, the level at which sports can function. Counties in the green and yellow categories can play sports with limited fans in the stands.
If a county is orange on Saturday evening, its prep sports teams can practice using the safety guidelines set in summer workouts, but cannot play against other teams until the county moves back to at least yellow. Those limitations will last at least until the next Saturday evening.
Overall, the coding system updates daily. Yet if a county moves into the orange category in the middle of the week, competitions will not immediately cease. If that county rebounds into yellow or green by that Saturday evening, it will still be able to hold competitions.
Justice said that decision was made to avoid scheduling roadblocks for schools that would lose contests and be forced to reconfigure travel plans and athletic schedules at the last minute.
“We can’t put it together any other way,” Justice said. “The scheduling is too difficult. If on Thursday you drifted into orange and on Thursday night you were playing or on Friday you were playing, can you just imagine how that would just disrupt everything?”
There is no chance for reprieve if a county moves into the red category. At that point, no matter when it happens during a week, schools will go 100 percent online and all extracurricular activities will cease.
Justice said Friday that if the school year started that day, Logan County would be in the red category — no extracurricular activities, period — and Grant and Mingo counties would be in the orange category — no games, but teams could practice.
Bernie Dolan, executive director of the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission, endorsed the color code system. He thinks it will act as a carrot for counties to maintain positions in the green and yellow categories. Prep sports contests stop if they don’t.
“Extracurricular activities are just that — extra,” Dolan said. “So we think that this system will allow communities to get behind the initiative to move the color closer to green and to finally get to green. There will be incentives for communities to move, and we think that, with our coaches and administrators and players all leading the way, we think we’re going to head in the right direction.”
Concerns about the spread of the virus through close contact remained Friday. Officials at Friday’s news conference were asked how prep football can continue, especially when offensive and defensive lines will be inches away from each other and colliding on each play.
Dr. Clay Marsh — vice president and executive dean for Health Sciences at West Virginia University, as well as the state’s COVID-19 czar — said there is “nothing in this world today without some risk and benefit” and that there are definite benefits to extracurricular activities.
“I think that decision should really be left — as long as the community control is appropriate — to parents and students working with the coaches and the schools to decide what risks and benefits that they are willing to take in this year,” he said.
Dolan hopes the color code system for sports will be enough to make residents in each county operate more safely.
“I don’t know of any other plan that’s out there that’s like this that incentivizes the community to get better,” he said, “not only to be healthier, but allow more activities to go on.”