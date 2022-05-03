BUFFALO -- The Man Hillbillies, led by All-State junior pitcher Morgan Cooper, scored in bunches early to defeat Buffalo 6-2 in the Class A Region 4 Section 1 softball tournament Tuesday night.
Man advances to the final of the winners bracket Thursday to play Tug Valley, a winner over Sherman.
The Bison (16-11) entered the contest as the No. 2 seed, drawing a bye for the first round. The Hillbillies (11-3), who were the No. 3 seed, split their regular-season contests with the Bison as the home team pulled out close one-run victories 3-2 and 1-0.
“When we’re real aggressive, we’re pretty good,” said Hillbilly coach Randy Epperly. “I was a little bit worried after the rain delay what would happen but when we hit the ball like that, we’re going to have a pretty decent chance.”
The game was a rematch from last season’s sectional final that saw Man earn a 3-0 victory to clinch the title and put the Hillbillies into the regional round of play. Man lost to eventual state champion Wahama in the region final.
Man came out of the gate roaring as Cooper led off the game with a double off the left-center wall and scored on Ashlee Tomblin’s double to right center. The Hillbillies picked up two more runs on consecutive singles by Trista Marcum and Kiersten Ellis, giving them a three-run cushion.
Two innings later the Hillbillies took advantage of three Bison errors to score three more runs, giving them a sizeable lead that Buffalo could not overcome. Cooper kept the Bison batters in check the whole night.
“We had already played them twice this season and we knew that we had to switch it up a little,” said Cooper. “We knew that if we went out and threw strikes and got ahead in the count we were going to be fine. We knew we also had to play defense to win the game.”
The Bison manufactured a run in each of the fourth and fifth innings but could not come up with the timely hit despite having base runners.
“They started off really hot tonight. We had too many pitches across the plate,” said Bison coach Billy Rasnake. “Our outfielders had a hard time tonight. We’re real young out there, and you could tell it. Honestly, I’m kinda upset with the effort. And at this point in the season, we’ve taught them everything we can teach them. They just have to pick it up from here.”
Bison senior Abby Darnley, who captained the 2021 All-State first team and who will be playing at Marshall University next season, tried to rally her teammates but struggled at the plate herself with strikeouts.
Buffalo drops into the losers bracket and will host Van in an elimination game at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Man 6, Buffalo 2
MAN 303 000 0 -- 6 10 1
BUFFALO 000 110 x -- 2;3;4
Cooper and Barnett; Hill and Darnley. Top hitters -- Man: Cooper 3-3, double; Tomblin double, RBI; Ellis 2 RBI. Buffalo: Cochran 1-3 RBI.