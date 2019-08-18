ONA — Cabell Midand High School volleyball players don't complain that practice is too hard.
When your new coach tells the story of how doctors told her as a child she'd never run, yet she went on not only to sprint but to play college volleyball, the temptation to complain is quickly spiked.
Rebecca Cremeans is in her first year as the Knights coach after a successful run at Chesapeake. She takes over for Julie Brumfield, who led Cabell Midland to the state finals last season. Brumfield resigned after a stellar career to watch her daughter, former Cabell Midland star Gracie Brumfield, play at Marshall University.
Cremeans was born with a clubfoot. Her right foot was bent down in such a way that prevented her from walking normally. Surgeons repaired the foot, breaking it, then stretching tendons and inserting screws to hold them in place so her leg muscles and heel would connect better.
"I don't know how they did it with the Achilles' tendon," Cremeans said. "They did it, but told my parents I'd never be able to run."
She did them one better. Cremeans went on to play volleyball at Lake Michigan College in Benton Harbor, Michigan. She figures if she can do that, her players can persevere through challenging practices.
"I want practices to be so tough that playing a game is easy," Cremeans said.
Cremeans isn't an ogre. In fact, her players rave about how caring she is.
"Her knowledge of volleyball is huge, but she's not here just to coach," Knights senior Gracie Hightower said. "She wants to be the kind of person we'll invite to our weddings."
Hightower is one of two seniors on the roster of a squad focused on returning to the state championship. A title would be cherished, but the team's other senior, Gabbi Carter, said Cremeans is about so much more than that.
"Becca wants us to be confident girls, to grow up to be confident women," Carter said. "She teaches us life lessons."
Carter said Cremeans asked her if she wanted to play in college. When Carter said she did, the new coach asked her what she had done about it.
"This was the first day," Carter said. "I really hadn't done anything. She helped me make a highlight video and has already sent it to colleges. She really wants the best for all her players."
Cremeans' players said they appreciate such treatment. Brumfield, too, was a beloved coach and they were unsure of who would lead them after she left.
"Julie got us to where we are," Hightower said, echoing the sentiments of Carter and juniors Taylor Harris and Clara Lewis. "She's a good person and a good coach and she shaped us into who we are."
Cremeans, too, praised Brumfield.
"Julie did a great job," Cremeans said. "I have great respect for her and what she accomplished. We want to build on that."
At Chesapeake, Cremeans posted a strong record, winning 15 games more than she lost in four seasons. Her 2015 team went 18-5 and in 2017, the Panthers were 13-7. She helped standout player Karli Davis, who plays for West Virginia State, and during club season Fairland star Kelsie Warnock, who plays at Marietta College.
"I hope to be like her some day," Warnock said of Cremeans.
The Knights' new coach deflected praise from herself and credited her players. She said she likes what she's seen from her squad in the preseason.
"I'm just really proud of them," Cremeans said. "We had some really good conversations (Thursday) and just watching them mature into young ladies that are putting 'we' above 'me' and understanding that this program is now not only about volleyball but the greater good of females and empowerment and building confidence. It's been awesome to watch."
Leaving Chesapeake wasn't easy for Cremeans. She built relationships with coaches, teachers, administrators, students and fans.
"Chesapeake was so good to me," Cremeans said. "They are wonderful people. Top-notch people who cared about me and all the kids there. Leaving there was one of the most difficult things I have ever done."
If God hadn't directed her to Cabell Midland, Cremeans said she would have remained at Chesapeake.
"I prayed about it," Cremeans said. "I prayed, 'Put me where I can do your work the most.' If that wasn't here, OK. I want to be where He wants me to be."
Cremeans' assistant, Kylie Perdue, replaced her as Panthers head coach. Perdue praised Cremeans, who was her coach at Ceredo-Kenova Middle School.
"Becca is the best role model, friend and adviser I could ask for," Perdue said. "I learned so much from her. She gave me hope, courage and confidence to make a difference in girls' lives when it comes to coaching."
With a degree in psychology, Cremeans knows what makes people tick and how to motivate them. Harris said she quickly noticed that about her new coach.
"I love her," Harris said. "She's good. She knows how to coach us and never gives up on us."
Lewis said the hard work Cremeans requires is good for the Knights.
"We're going to be a good team," Lewis said. "She makes us work harder and get better. We're looking good."
Harris' and Lewis' attitudes warm Cremeans heart. That's exactly what she's looking for.
"That's my goal," Cremeans said. "I want them to know they can get through whatever life throws at them. I want the kids to realize they can do things that they didn't think were possible. I tell people that God never tests them on what they are already good at doing."
Cabell Midland opens its season Sept. 7 at the Woodrow Wilson Invitational.