HUNTINGTON - Former Ironton High School softball star Kenzie Cremeens performed sensationally last season with the University of Rio Grande.
A freshman catcher/first baseman, Cremeens started 50 of 52 games and batted 281 with 12 home runs and 39 runs batted in. She slugged .556 and reached base at a .327 rate. Cremeens also was 5 for 5 in stolen base attempts.
Cremeens is one of several female local former high school stars who competed in the college ranks last season. Here is a look at five more:
>> Rachael Barber, Ashland H.S., University of Rio Grande track. Barber, a sophomore, made the River States Conference student-athlete honor list. She was part of the RedStorm's school-record setting 4x100 relay team that finished in 48.62 in the Last Chance Classic at Hillsdale College.
>> Alexis Hall, Coal Grove H.S., North Greenville University women's basketball. A 5-foot-9 freshman forward, Hall was redshirted last season while recovering from a knee injury suffered her senior season with the Hornets.
>> Cammi Hesson, Point Pleasant H.S., University of Rio Grande softball. A sophomore outfielder, Hesson played in 29 games, starting 20. She batted .269 and drove in two runs. Hesson slugged .308 and posted a .345 on base percentage.
>> Hannah Reese, Ashland H.S., Northern Kentucky University track. A member of the Horizon League honor roll, Reese ran a season-best 8.25 in the 60-meter dash at the Fred Wilt Invitational. She also ran a season-best 9.84 in the 60-meter hurdles.
>> Lynsey Shipley, Portsmouth H.S., Northern Kentucky University track. The Horizon League 400-meter champion as a freshman, Shipley finished in 57.05.