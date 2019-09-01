The Herald-Dispatch
POMEROY, Ohio - Gallia Academy (1-0) held Meigs (0-1) to 80 yards in a season-opening 24-0 victory.
Andrew Toler's 27-yard field goal at 7:39 of the first quarter provided the winning points. James Armstrong added a 60-yard touchdown run for a 10-0 halftime lead. Michael Beasy ran 31 yards for a touchdown at 6:02 of the third quarter, then added a three-yard scoring jaunt with 5:52 left in the game to set the score.
Beasy ran for 134 yards on 17 carries. Armstrong added 13 attempts for 102 yards. Noah Vanco completed seven of 12 passes for 106 yards.
PIKETON 34, SOUTH POINT 21: The Red Streaks rallied from a 7-0 deficit at Alumni Field to hand the Pointers their 19th consecutive loss.
Piketon took advantage of five South Point turnovers, returning a fumble and an interception for touchdowns. The victory was the first in a season-opening game for the red Streaks since 2012.
Levi Gullion threw a touchdown pass each to John Burton and Cameron Loar for Piketon.
RAVENSWOOD 28, WAHAMA 14: Jacob Creek ran for 79 yards an passed for 69 as the red Devils defeated the White Falcons in Mason, West Virginia.
Wayne Stephenson ran 14 yards for a touchdown to give Ravenswood a 7-0 lead 9:03 before halftime. Creel hit Sam Sturm with a 68-yard TD pass at 6:33 of the second quarter, then at the 3:38 mark ran 58 yards for a sore of his own for a 21-0 halftime lead. Chase Hood's 16-yard TD run at 4:09 of the third period pushed the lead to 28-0.
In the fourth quarter, Abraham Pauley ran 44 yards for a score and Brayden Davenport threw a 16-yard TD pass to Gavin Stiltner, setting the score.
GREENBRIER WEST 27, BUFFALO 0: Noah Brown rushed 16 times for 124 yards to help the Cavaliers beat the home-standing Bison.
Quarterback Kaiden Pack scored twice on runs, Brown ran 22 yards for a touchdown and returned an interception 45 yards for a score. Kyle Holliday kicked a 30-yard field goal. Alex Tempus led Buffalo with 59 yards on 17 carries.
POCA 40, NITRO 28: Ethan Payne ran for 294 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries as the visiting Dots opened with a triumph over the Wildcats. Payne ran for 205 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter.
GREENUP COUNTY 40, FLEMING COUNTY 36: Marshall University commit Eli Sammons ran for three touchdowns and threw for two as the Musketeers beat the panthers in Flemingsburg, Kentucky. Austin Evans caught the winning touchdown pass, then made a TD saving tackle at the 5-yard line on the final play to preserve the victory.