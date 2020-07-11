HUNTINGTON — Huntington High’s baseball coach is new to leading high schoolers, but familiar to every player on the team.
John Dennison was hired Monday to coach the Highlanders. A longtime youth and middle school coach, as well as official, Dennison said he has coached every player on Huntington High’s roster at some point.
Dennison replaced Danny Harbert, who resigned May 19 to spend more time with his family. Harbert coached HHS for 10 seasons.
Dennison has served as an official with the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission, Ohio High School Athletic Association, River Cities Football and United Indoor Football League. He also was a baseball manager at Little League 3 and Southeastern Babe Ruth. Dennison was a football coach at Huntington Middle School, a board member with the Douglass-Cammack Youth Football League, the director of officials with the Tri-State Youth Football League and vice president of River Cities Football.
Dennison has served as an assistant coach at the high school level and said he looks forward to being the man who fills out the lineup card. He said he sees promise in the Highlanders’ program.
“There’s always room for improvement,” Dennison said. “Our kids are going to get acquainted with hard work.”
Dennison said he understands the differences in coaching at various levels, having coached Little League and Babe Ruth baseball for many years.
“In Little League, you’re finding the talent,” Dennison said. “In middle school, you’re trying to mold it. In high school, you try to develop and polish it. High school is a little different in that it’s about the wins.”
How Huntington High achieves those wins, Dennison said, will depend on the aforementioned hard work.
“We’ll put the best nine on the field, but that can vary,” Dennison said. “Our practices are going to be competitions. A kid ahead of you today might not be ahead of you in a week.”
Dennison stressed, however, that competition doesn’t mean a lack of unity. He said he expects players and coaches to play as a team, not as individuals.
“I expect us to play together quite a lot,” Dennison said of his players taking the field as a unit in the off season. “There’s only so much we can do as a staff because of (Secondary School Activities Commission) rules, but there are people who will keep them together in the summer.”
Dennison said his staff is nearly complete and he will announce it, soon. He also said he plans to schedule aggressively.
“You can go 0-32 and still win the sectional,” Dennison said, referring to playing strong regular-season competition.
He also said he hopes to continue the Jack Cook Wood Bat Tournament. a popular four-team event hosted by Huntington High each spring.