SPRING VALLEY — Spring Valley head coach Brad Dingess is eager to see what his 2019 football team molds into.
For three consecutive years, Dingess has watched as new players have stepped into bigger roles, which has kept the Timberwolves in the Class AAA title game each year.
However, losses from the 2018 team were extensive with FBS linemen Doug Nester and Zach Williamson, along with Kennedy Award runner-up Graeson Malashevich, who is now at West Virginia University, leading a group of two dozen seniors who exited the program.
While there is plenty of experience in behind those who departed, the newest crop will have to see several players step into bigger roles if the team is wanting to make it back to Wheeling for the fourth-straight year.
"We had some dudes that were pretty advanced, and we've got to change the way we teach them now, but I still think we're plenty capable of doing some stuff," Dingess said. "It's like a big puzzle trying to put the pieces in the right spot and get the right kids the ball and see what we do best on both sides."
Dingess may have lost some pieces from last season, but there are still plenty of viable pieces left to fit a winning puzzle in 2019.
For Spring Valley, it always starts up front on the line of scrimmage and, despite the loss of two Power 5 linemen, the team returns talent and experience.
Wyatt Milum, who is in the top-50 prospects for the Class of 2021, gets much of the publicity because of his size, but Dingess said the leader of the unit is center Jake Hutchison, who returns for his third season as a starter.
"Between those two, they've played in a lot of games," Dingess said. "Jake is a three-year starter and he's been through it. He's also the most vocal guy up front, as well he should be. Wyatt was right at the hip of Doug and learned a lot from him by playing with him for a year."
Dingess is also excited about a young group of linemen who will join those two, especially sophomore Evan Ferguson. The mix of experience and youth bodes well for the future, Dingess said.
"Up front, it feels like what we did in 2017 after we lost all those big guys in '16," Dingess said. "We knew we had some good football players, but we weren't for sure how good. It's a similar type feel. You could see only one senior on that line this year and we feel it's a pretty good line."
Behind center, quarterback Nate Ellis returns after going 10-0 as a starter in 2018. Ellis brings a running presence to the backfield with an ability to make plays.
Malashevich and Owen Chafin are both gone after leading the rushing attack, but Dingess said there are many kids in the system who they feel comfortable with, and it's likely that several guys will see six to eight carries a game in the early going.
Malashevich was a bit of a do-it-all type player, and Dingess thinks that he may have another talent in a similar mold with David Livingston, a 6-3, 210-pound senior who will see multiple positions.
Livingston shined as a free safety last season, but Dingess said the progression of young players in advance of the season would dictate whether Livingston moves up to linebacker or stays on the back end of the defense.
Offensively, Livingston will mirror Malashevich's journey, being utilized as a running back, quarterback and tight end, based on what the matchups favor.
"I think he's one of the better players in the state and I think a lot of people will recognize him when he comes up there," Dingess said "The guy can do anything. He's probably one of our best at D-End, linebacker, safety and offensively, he can play tight end, quarterback, running back. He's a guy that can do a lot of things like what we did with Graeson."
Other names who excite Dingess include Luke Christopher, Dane Burgess, Cole Diamond, Kobe Vanhoose, Zane Brumfield, Brody Brumfield, Jace Caldwell and Isaiah Smith.
Dingess wasn't position specific with those guys because he wants to balance the talent he's got with the scheme, plus figure out a formula in which the team will be successful.
"Are we an odd front, an even front on defense? Or what is our best look on offense," Dingess said. "You know, we've got a lot of really good football players. It's just putting them in the right place. It's all about putting the best 11 on the field.
"We feel like we'll be pretty good, though. You look at the kids we've had in the past and these kids have gone against them in practice, so they are used to going against Division I-caliber talent."