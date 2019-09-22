The Herald-Dispatch
ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio - Reagan Doak scored a goal and assisted on another to lead Spring Valley (4-6) to a 4-2 victory over Fairland Saturday in girls high school soccer.
Lauren Sexton gave the Timberwolves a 1-0 lead with a goal 13 minutes in. The Dragons tied it on a penalty kick, but Taylor Hodge scored off a pass from Doak to give Spring Valley a 2-1 lead. Felicity Kelley made it 3-1 with a goal off a free kick. Doak scored off an assist by Uary Edusma for a 3-1 advantage. Zoe Runyon made four saves for the Timberwolves.
Fairland scored late to set the score.
Spring Valley returns to action at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at home vs. George Washington.
SPRING VALLEY 2 2 - 4
FAIRLAND 1 1 - 2
SV - Sexton unassisted, 13:00
F - goal off penalty kick
SV - Hodge (Doak assist), 3:00
SV - Kelley free kick, 28:00
SV - Doak (Edusma), 32:00
F -goal
Shots: SV 22. Saves: SV 4 (Zoe Runyon). Corner kicks: SV 3.
CABELL MIDLAND 3, RIPLEY 2: Olivia Charles scored two goals to help the visiting Knights (8-3) beat the Vikings.
Abby Long opened the scoring with a goal off an assist by Emilie Charles to give Cabell Midland a 1-0 lead in he 15th minute. Long then assisted Olivia Charles for a 2-0 lead at the 31-minute mark. Charles scored again off a pass by Elisabeth Dick in he 46th minute.
Regan Carpenter and Olivia Gandy scored for Ripley (5-2-4).
Ellaina Hess made three saves for the Knights, who take on Capital at 6 p.m. Thursday for Senior Night in Ona.
CABELL MIDLAND 2 1 - 3
RIPLEY 0 2 - 2
CM - Abby Long (Emilie Charles assist), 15:00
CM - Olivia Charles (Abby Long assist), 31:00
CM - O. Charles (Elisabeth Dick assist), 46:00
R - Reagan Carpenter 55:00
R - Olivia Gandy, 68:00
Shots: CM 15, R 4. Saves: CM 3 (Ellaina Hess), R 5.
HURRICANE 5, PARKERSBURG SOUTH 0: Lauren Dye scored the first two goals off assists by Dani Ray to spark the Redskins (12-0) to a road victory over the Patriots.
Bailey Fisher scored three goals to set the score. Ray assisted the last of those goals.
Olivia Bird made one save in posting a shut out.
HURRICANE 2 3 - 5
PARKERSBURG SOUTH 0 0 - 0
H - Dye (Ray)
H - Dye (Ray)
H - Fisher
H - Fisher penalty kick
H - Fisher (Ray)
Shots H 30, PS 2. Saves: H 1 (Bird), PS 11 (Mader). Corner kicks: H 4, PS 2.
ROBERT C. BYRD 3, HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 1: The Eagles jumped to a 3-0 lead and held on to beat the Irish (7-3-1) in Clarksburg, West Virginia.
Sarah Grimm, Olivia Loather and Berekeley Richards scored for Robert C. Byrd. Abby Lee scored off an assist by Mina Smith for Huntington St. Joe, which plays again at 6 p.m. Tuesday vs. Point Pleasant.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 0 1 - 1
ROBERT C. BYRD 3 0 - 3
RCB - Grimm unassisted, 7:47
RCB - Olivia Loather, 22:00
RCB - Berkeley Richards, 35:24
HSJ - Ab. Lee (M. Smith assist), 74:52
Shots: HSJ 6, RCB 14. Saves: HSJ 14 (Samantha Richbart), RCB 6 (Kirsten King). Corner kicks: HSJ 4, RCB 6.
Boys
HURRICANE 8, PARKERSBURG SOUTH 0: Drake Lester scored five goals and Zach Green had three assists to lead the Redskins to the win Saturday in Parkersburg. Green had one goal as well and Nate Kirk added two for Hurricane (8-1-2). Nick Eskins and Connor Stonestreet each had assists. Eskins shared time in goal with Nick Price and the two combined for four saves in shutting out the Patriots (1-11-0).
WINFIELD 1, HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 0: Caleb Ton scored in the 53rd minute as the Generals (9-0) held off the Irish (5-2-2) in Putnam County.
Nathan Lanham made five saves for Winfield. Deuce Vance stopped 12 shots for Huntington St. Joe, which takes to the field again at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Scott.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 0 0 - 0
WINFIELD 0 1 - 1
W - Ton, 53:00
Shots: W 22, HSJ 7. Saves: W 5 (Lanham), HSJ 12 (Vance). Corner kicks: W 5, HSJ 0.