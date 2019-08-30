ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Fairland features a receiving corps maybe as good as any in the Tri-State and a standout speedster at tailback, but the question is, who will put the ball in their hands?
After starting 41 consecutive games, record-setting quarterback Joel Lambiotte moved on to Marshall University, leaving a three-way battle for the massive job of replacing him.
"We all know what Joel was for us as a player," Dragons coach Melvin Cunningham said. "He was a true leader. The things he did on and off the field we'll miss. It will take some adjustments, but we'll figure it out."
Max Ward (6-foot, 162-pound, junior) has battled sophomore Tyler Sammons (5-9, 135) and Chesapeake transfer Zander Schmidt (5-8, 170) for the starting job. Ward threw five passes and Sammons three last seaason. Whomever lines up behind center at 7 p.m. Friday vs. Tolsia will have at his disposal an outstanding corps of receivers. Gavin Hunt (6-foot, 160, Jr.) caught 42 passes for 762 yards and five touchdowns last season. Reilly Sowards (6-3, 170, Sr.), who caught 48 balls for 542 yards and 10 TDs, though is out after breaking his collarbone in a scrimmage. Brennan West (5-8, 150, Sr.) had 14 receptions for 268 yards and four scores. Tailback Michael Stitt (5-8, 160, Sr.) caught 30 passes for 442 yards and two TDs in addition to running for 493 yards and four touchdowns on 77 carries.
"Hunt and Sowards, everybody knows what they can do," Cunningham said. "Brennan West, we have to get the ball to him a little more. Tevin Taylor is a good player and Steeler Leep is a freshman who by the end of the season could be very good."
Stitt is joined in the backfield by rugged fullback J.D. Brumfield (5-9, 197, Soph.) and speedy Hurricane transfer Jordan Williams (6-2, 215, Jr.), who also will line up at receiver.
The offensive line features several talented players who must prove themselves. James Johnson (6-1, 280, Soph.) and Seth Dement (5-7, 165, Soph.) are vying for time at center. Kyle Rankin (6-2, 200, Sr.) and Casey Hudson (6-3, 210, soph.) are the guards. Logan Hamlin (6-4, 255, Jr.), Kobe Newman (6-5, 250, Sr.) and Jordan Wellman (6-1, 255, Sr.) figure to see time at the tackles. Cunningham said he also is high on freshmen Mason Ward (5-7, 150, Fr.) and Stephen Rhodes (5-7, 155).
"Kyle Rankin has an opportunity to be one of the better offensive linemen in the area," Cunningham said. "He's a totally different player than he was last year. Logan Hamlin has to step up. He has no option. If he does, he's going to be good. Jordan Wellman has a chance to be a really good player."
Fairland averaged 30.8 points per game in making the playoffs last season, but gave up 29.9. To return to the postseason and contend for an Ohio Valley Conference title, the defense likely must improve.
Williams, Rankin, Blaine Cremeans (6-foot, 180, Sr.) and Bryan Defoe (5-8, 150, Sr.) figure to make up the starting defensive line. Riley Kazee (5-9, 210, Soph.) and Brumfield are the inside linebackers, while Schmidt, Rhiyder Slone (5-7, 125, Sr.), Leep and Taylor man the outside. Stitt, Hunt, Sowards, Gabe Williams (5-6, 135, Soph.) and Sam Ward (5-9, 145, Fr.) are in the rotation at cornerback. West is the starter at safety.
Emma Marshall (5-6, 126, Jr.), a star cross country runner and girls basketball player, is Fairland's kicker. Blake Sammons (6-foot, 165, Soph.) is the punter.
Fairland
Location: Rome Township, Ohio
Nickname: Dragons
Classification: Div. V, Reg. 19
Stadium: Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium
2018 record: 6-5
2019 Fairland football schedule
Aug. 30 Tolsia
Sept. 6 at Oak Hill
Sept. 13 at Ironton
Sept. 20 Waverly
Sept. 27 Rock Hill
Oct. 4 Gallipolis
Oct. 11 at South Point
Oct. 18 Portsmouth
Oct. 25 at Coal Grove
Nov. 1 Chesapeake