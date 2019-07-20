IRONTON — Last September, Fairland stunned larger school Athens 35-31 in football.
The groundwork for that victory might well have been laid months earlier in 7-on-7 scrimmages against West Virginia Class AAA powers Huntington High and Spring Valley.
Dragons coach Melvin Cunningham said he likes competing during the summer with teams from schools four times Fairland's size because it makes his team better in the fall. FHS scrimmaged those two Class AAA perennial powers, as well as George Washington this summer.
"They are so athletic," Cunningham said of the bigger schools' players. "Usually, they're bigger, faster and stronger; they close quicker, so our quarterbacks have to read and go through their progressions quicker. That makes us better."
Fairland took on Huntington High, Ironton, Oak Hill and Western Brown last Saturday at Tanks Memorial Stadium. Cunningham said he was pleased with how his team performed.
"It was a great day of competing," said Cunningham, whose team went 6-5 and reached the playoffs last season, losing 34-6 to St. Clairsville.
Squaring off against larger programs during 7-on-7 events is a no-lose situation for Fairland. Essentially touch football, there is little risk of injury. Because linemen don't participate, the larger programs' size and depth advantages are reduced.
While Fairland's boys and girls basketball teams have earned a reputation for consistently beating larger schools in recent seasons, Cunningham said the football team is content to avoid the Class AAA squads. Fairland would be a Class A school in West Virginia.
"They have great college athletes," Cunningham said of HHS, Spring Valley and GW. "It's a good opportunity for our guys to see players who play at a different speed. It makes our guys sharper and makes them communicate better."
The different level of play reminded Cunningham of his childhood when he played basketball against older brother Andre, who went on to play at Marshall University. Melvin Cunningham also starred for the Thundering Herd, but in football.
"It was like me playing against Andre," Cunningham said. "After playing him, when I went to play other kids my own age, I'd look pretty good. I was more confident playing them after I had played him."
Cunningham said the Dragons don't just take. They give smaller teams a chance to play larger competition as well, as evidenced by a recent 7 on 7 that included South Gallia and Wellston.