ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Fairland Dragons girls defeated the Portsmouth Trojans girls 69-41 Thursday night in high school basketball at the Carl York Center.
The Dragons held Portsmouth to just two free throws in the first quarter and zero field goals as they led 21-2. Fairland pressured the ball and forced turnovers to jump to an early lead.
Fairland hit 11 3-point field goals and moved the ball extremely well offensively against the Trojan zone defense. Freshman Tomi Hinkle led Fairland with six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, four rebounds and three assists.
Portsmouth struggled against the suffocating man-to-man defense by the Dragons. The Trojans turned the ball over 17 times and trailed 38-14 at the half.
Portsmouth was able to get some offense going in the second half as it was outscored 31-27. Hannah Hughes and Jaiden Rockett led Portsmouth with 14 points apiece. Hughes struggled in the first half after being face guarded by Emma Marshall, but got it going with nine points in the second half.
As for Marshall, she not only played a strong defensive game, but also scored nine points, and grabbed eight rebounds.
The Dragons move to 8-9 on the season, 7-3 in the Ohio Valley Conference. They will travel to Gallia Academy Thursday.
Portsmouth falls to 4-11 and takes to the court again on Jan. 27 against Gallia Academy.