LOGAN - David Early apparently has played his last game as a Logan Wildcat.
Early is forgoing his senior season at Logan High School and is joining the ranks of Beckley Prep. He will reportedly play for the Swarm during the upcoming 2019-20 season.
He announced the move on his Twitter page last week. It was a shocker to say the least.
A tweet on the Beckley Prep Twitter page said, "We would like to welcome 2020 6'5 G David Early of Logan, WV to the Beckley Prep family.
Beckley Prep coach Cortez Brown confirmed Early's move.
"He's coming here this coming school year," Brown said. "He won't be at Logan. He will be coming here for his senior year. I think we have the resources to really help him, help him evolve and grow into the player that he really wants to be."
Early scored more than 30 points in eight games last season and averaged 26.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
Early, a 6-4 guard and regarded as one of the top players in West Virginia, was a Class AA first-team all-state pick last year when he led Logan to a 20-5 season and a 12-2 mark in the Cardinal Conference.
Brown said Early has all the tools to be a Division I player. Last season, Early showed more range on his 3-point shooting, stepping out to NBA distance and beyond, often hitting from 25 to 28 feet out.
"He's a great shooter and has a great skills set," he said. "I think the next level for him is to get a little more intense with his game especially on the defensive side of things. He definitely has a knack for scoring and we definitely look forward for him giving us everything that he has to offer."
Early already had Division I offers from Marshall, Akron, Duquesne, Ohio, West Virginia and Radford. Early joins other Class of 2020 players at Beckley Prep including Jay Moore of Greater Beckley, Cameron Stitt of North Carolina and California's Robert McCrae.
Moore has offers from North Carolina A&T, Morgan State and WV Wesleyan reportedly, while Stitt has Division I offers from Oklahoma State, East Carolina, Hampton and UNC Greensboro. McCrae reportedly has offers from Cal Poly, Washington State and UC Santa Barbara.
Logan had already lost three starters from last year's team. Peter Noe, a 6-foot-10 center, and 6-1 forward Chucky Felder both graduated.
Brothers Drew Hatfield (5-11 senior) and Devin Hatfield (6-0 sophomore) who had transferred to Logan after the football season from Mingo Central, have returned to MCHS. Both Hatfields played big roles in the Wildcats' success last season. Drew Hatfield (14.5 points, 10.5 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 3.6 steals) was a starter and one of the team's top scorers. Devin Hatfield, a reserve, saw his role continuing to grow as the season progressed.
Logan returns Mitchell Hainer, Noah Cook, Peyton Adams, Tanner Lambert and Sidney Chapman from last year's team but will field a young squad.
Logan coach Zach Green said Early's departure came as a bit of a surprise but the Wildcats will move forward.
"Last night we found out David Early is transferring to Beckley Prep as it was announced via Twitter. Unfortunately we had no prior knowledge that this was going to happen and later in the night received a text message from David confirming he was planning to transfer," Green said. "We wish David nothing but the best and appreciate what he has brought to this program during his three years at Logan. With that being said, we are really excited for our future with a talented group of young players. We believe this will present opportunities and experience that will pay huge dividends for us in the years to come. As always, Logan basketball will continue to move forward with the goal of raising our eighth state championship banner."