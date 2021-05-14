ONA — Drew Elkins flirted with a perfect game, no-hitter and shutout before settling for a victory.
Cabell Midland’s senior lefthander was perfect through three innings, kept Huntington High hitless through four and scoreless through five in earning the win in a 7-2 victory. Elkins allowed one run on four hits, struck out nine and walked five.
The Knights (13-4) took control quickly, taking a 2-0 lead four batters in. Elkins and Clay Holmes walked. Austin Holley sacrificed courtesy runner Ray Ray Williams and Holmes ahead one base. Cory Sweeney followed with a single to right to drive in two.
Cabell Midland used the sac bunt again in scoring four more runs in the second. Curtis Ball singled to right and was replaced by courtesy runner Hunter McSweeney. Noah Farrar reached on an error. Jackson Fetty sacrificed both runners over before Ryan Fulks singled to center to plate McSweeney. Farrar then came in on a wild pitch to make it 4-0.
Elkins reached on a dropped third strike, then scored with Fulks on Holmes’ hit to right.
The Knights boosted their lead to 7-0 in the fourth when Farrar singled and later scored when Holmes hit into a fielder’s choice.
The Highlanders broke up Elkins’ perfect game in the fourth and his no-hit bid in the fifth putting three runners on in each inning, but came away with no runs. They ended the shutout in the sixth, loading the bases before Adam Hanlon hit into a fielder’s choice to score Braden Shepherd and make it 7-1.
Huntington High (13-5) added a run in the seventh when Shepherd doubled in Braedon Gaul to set the score. Shepherd finished 2 for 3.
Holmes drove in three and Sweeney two. Farrar went 2 for 3.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 000 001 1 — 1 5 1
CABELL MIDLAND 240 100 x — 7 7 1
Carter, Williams (3), Shepherd (6) and Gaul; Elkins, Sweeney (6) and Ball.
Hitting: (HH) Shepherd 2-3 2B; (CM) Holmes 3 RBI, Sweeney 2 RBI, Farrar 2-3.