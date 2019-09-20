SPRING VALLEY - Cabell Midland girls soccer star Emilie Charles recorded three goals in the first half and the Knights added four more goals in the second half in defeating Spring Valley 7-1 Thursday in a Mountain State Athletic Conference game at the Wolves Den.
The hat trick gave Charles, a senior co-captain, 30 goals on the season and 153 on her career. Charles' sister, Olivia, assisted her elder sibling on two of the goals and scored two herself in the rout. Another senior co-captain, Elizabeth Dick, recorded two assists as well and scored twice also.
Cabell Midland head coach Andy Wilson said the team changed up its formation after the third senior co-captain Abby Long returned from an MCL strain for the game against Spring Valley and said he could see a difference in the Knights from a streak where it had dropped three of its past five games.
Charles said Cabell Midland (7-3-1, 4-2 MSAC) is beginning to hit its peak.
"We've struggled the past couple of games and we really had to break it down as a team," Charles said. "We changed formations and as a team we're getting a whole lot better.
"When we're aggressive and we're really coming into ourselves and our personality, which is really great to see, especially in a game like this you can see it come together perfectly."
It didn't take long for Cabell Midland to take control of the game.
Emilie Charles, on an assist by Dick, gave the Knights a 1-0 lead at 4:10 and the Timberwolves' defense, aided by the play of senior goalkeeper Zoe Runyon, kept the score there for much of the opening half. The Knights outshot Spring Valley 20-1 for the game but Runyon managed 12 saves in the defeat.
As the game wore on, Spring Valley (3-6, 2-3) wore down and Cabell Midland kept pressing.
At 27:30, Charles added her second goal on an assist by Olivia Charles for a 2-0 Knights lead. The two connected on Emilie Charles' third goal at 37:40 to set the halftime score at 3-0.
Six minutes 31 seconds into the second half, Dick scored the first of her two goals on an assist by Charles to make it 4-0. Then Olivia Charles got an unassisted goal to make it 5-0. The younger Charles was assisted by Dick at 61:42 for a goal that gave the Knights a 6-0 lead. That margin also gave the Knights a running clock for the remainder of the contest.
Dick was again assisted by Emilie Charles for the final goal at 64:11 for a 7-0 lead.
Spring Valley's lone goal came on a penalty kick from junior Lauren Sexton that set the final score and gave the Timberwolves its lone shot of the night.
Where Emilie Charles stands on the state's all-time scoring list is still up in the air. Former Huntington St. Joe star McKenzie Moran finished her career with 140 goals a season ago and it was believed she was the all-time scorer when she finished her prep career.
With poor or, in some cases, nonexistent recordkeeping for both boys and girls soccer across the state, the all-time mark and who owns it will take some time and research.
"McKenzie is a great player, and she's at Gonzaga right now, and to be ahead of her at this point in the season is just amazing," Emilie Charles said.
Dick, a former St. Joe player who was also teammates with Moran for two years, said she was happy for Charles to have achieved the 150-goal mark.
"It's awesome, I really enjoyed playing with both of them and McKenzie was a really awesome and fun player," Dick said. "I'm very happy for Emilie."
CABELL MIDLAND 3 4 - 7
SPRING VALLEY 0 1 - 1
CM - E. Charles (Dick), 4:10.
CM - E. Charles (O. Charles), 27:30.
CM - E. Charles (O. Charles), 37:40.
CM - Dick (E. Charles), 46:31.
CM - O. Charles, 51:41.
CM - O. Charles (Dick), 61:42.
CM - Dick (E. Charles), 64:11.
SV - Sexton PK 71:31.
Shots: CM 20, SV 1. Saves: CM Hess 0, SV Runyon 12. Corner kicks: CM 2, SV 0.