LOUISA, Ky. - A search of Google for Joe Chirico will return records of articles written about the Gambino crime family for various media outlets.
However, a look in the Marshall football record books and you get a much different result.
Chirico, a Logan, West Virginia, native who roamed the defensive back field for the Thundering Herd during the Jim Donnan-coaching era, led Marshall in 1990 with five interceptions including one returned for a touchdown - as a freshman. He tied for the team lead his sophomore year with four picks.
The 13 career interceptions Chirico nabbed are tied for second all-time in top 10 career performances at Marshall with Danny Derricott and Larry Coyer.
Today, Chirico appears to be like any other high school football coach roaming the sidelines dressed in the blue and white of the Paintsville Tigers where he has been the head coach for seven seasons.
The Tigers got off to a slow start in their season-opener at Lawrence County High School allowing 10 points to the Bulldogs and looking over-matched early.
"They're a good team and they came out and punched us in the mouth and we had to adjust," Chirico said after the game.
Once the adjustment came, it came swiftly and convincingly.
Paintsville rattled off 48 unanswered points to cruise to a 48-17 win. What was the adjustment Chirico made? Perhaps something he picked up from Donnan, or former Herd defensive coordinator Mickey Matthews.
"I guess a little bit of screaming and yelling and shaking them around," Chirico said with a smile. "So not really a lot of adjustments we just stayed to our plan, stayed the course and we knew if we could get some blocks we'd be OK."
As with any good football coach, Chirico gave credit to his offensive line for clearing passing lanes for quarterback Jake Hyden who threw for 147 yards and a touchdown, plus allowed tailback John Walker Phelps to rush for two TDs and make six catches for 74 yards.
Chirico, who has been around good coaches for nearly his entire career, credits Donnan, Matthews and current Herd assistant Brad Lambert for teaching him the game and he said he draws on the experience he had playing for those guys at Marshall.
After his Marshall career ended following the 1992 season and back-to-back appearances in the NCAA I-AA National Championship game, Chirico got into education which took him to Kentucky in 1995.
He spent 18 years coaching as an assistant at Prestonsburg and Paintsville where he eventually landed the head coaching job in 2013. In his first season, Chirico turned the Tigers from a squad that finished 3-8 in 2012 to a team that went 8-4.
Paintsville reached the Class A state quarterfinals in 2014 and the semifinals in each of the following two years, both teams undefeated before losing in their final game.
Raceland ended the Tigers' season each of the past two years in the quarterfinals, not that Chirico keeps track of such things.
"I just know we won (Friday)," Chirico said. "I don't know about last year or the year before, I just know now."
Chirico knows next week too. That will be perennial Kentucky power Beechwood in a game to be played at Georgetown College.
"It'll be a challenge for us, big time," Chirico said.
Fortunately, he has experiences from his Marshall days to help lead him.