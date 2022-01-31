COAL GROVE, Ohio — Fairland was in no mood to share.
The Dragons (18-2 overall, 13-0 Ohio Valley Conference) clobbered Coal Grove 74-40 In girls high school basketball to clinch outright the league championship Monday night.
Fairland and the Hornets shared the league title last season and in 2019, with Coal Grove (14-5, 10-2) taking it alone in 2020. The Dragons have won at least a piece of eight OVC titles since 2012 and four in the last five seasons.
Fairland broke a 2-2 tie with a 17-2 run to end the first quarter, then kept up the dominance in the second period with a 21-8 run.
Junior guard Tomi Hinkle scored 17 points and Bree Allen 13 in the first half. Kylee Bruce, meanwhile, dominated inside, blocking five shots before halftime.
Hinkle finished with 31 points and 10 rebounds. Allen totaled 22 points and 11 rebounds.
Bruce had eight points, eight rebounds and seven blocks.
Kaleigh Murphy led the Hornets with 12 points.
Coal Grove returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Rock Hill, then visits Portsmouth at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Fairland is back in action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, at Ironton.
FAIRLAND 19 21 20 14 — 74: R. Barnitz 4, Allen 22, Hinkle 31, K. Barnitz 9, Bruce 8.
