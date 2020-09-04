ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Thanks to adjustments for COVID-19, every team qualifies for the playoffs in Ohio this year.
Fairland might well have made it anyway. Dragons coach Melvin Cunningham said he likes what he sees from his team and said he thinks it can be good if it can stay healthy. Fairland features just 31 players.
Two of those players, Cunningham called among the better in Lawrence County. Senior defensive end/running back/wide receiver Jordan Williams (6-foot-3, 186 pounds) and junior running back J,.D Brumfield (5-11, 210) make Cunningham optimistic. Brumfield carried 83 times for 492 yards and seven touchdowns last year.
“They’re tremendous football players,” Cunningham said of Williams and Brumfield, who helped the Dragons to a 6-4 record in 2019. “People haven’t seen Jordan at his best. he was injured last year and we couldn’t do as much with him as we wanted. J.D, is a year older and is faster and stronger. I’m pleased with what I’ve seen from them in a leadership role.”
Joining Brumfield and Williams in the backfield is second-year starter and senior Max Ward (6-2, 195) at quarterback. Ward completed 75 of 127 passes for 981 yards and nine touchdowns, with four interceptions last season.
“We’re looking forward to seeing what he brings to the table,” Cunningham said of Ward. “He put on 20 pounds of muscle and looks really good.”
Ward’s favorite target in 2019 was all-area wide receiver Gavin Hunt (6-foot, 160), who caught 24 passes for 410 yards and four touchdowns. Sophomore Steeler Leep (5-10, 175) also figures to be a frequent receiver of Ward passes, as does junior Zander Schmidt (5-10, 175). Cunningham also expects great things from junior Tevin Taylor (5-7, 160).
The offensive line is experienced. Sophomore Mason Ward is at center, flanked at guard by junior Casey Hudson and sophomore Stephens Rhoades. Senior Logan Hamlin and sophomore Justin McKee are the tackles.
The defensive line features sophomore end Michael Lucas, nephew of former Fairland all-state guard and Marshall University player the late Mike Lucas, Hudson and Hamlin. McKee, Rhoades, Dylan Holley and Ward will rotate in, giving the Dragons admirable depth.
Brumfield and junior Riley Kazee join Williams and Schmidt at linebacker. Gavin Hunt and junior Devon Barker man the corners, with Leep and Taylor at safety.
Senior Emma Marshall returns at kicker. Hunt will punt.
“It definitely benefited us playing so many different players last year,” Cunningham said. “We had a lot of injuries and a next man up philosophy, s a lot of young guys got playing time.”