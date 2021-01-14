PEDRO, Ohio — Fairland stormed out to a big lead in the first quarter on Wednesday that rolled to a 70-41 win over Rock Hill in an Ohio Valley Conference girls high school basketball game at the Redwomen’s gymnasium.
The Dragons struggled with turnovers again, committing 21 in the game, but their relentless defensive pressure forced Rock Hill into 18 of its own, while Fairland had another advantage — Tomi Hinkle.
Hinkle scored 30 points for Fairland as it improved its record to 9-1 overall and 7-1 in the OVC. All of her scoring was done through three quarters of play.
“Tomi is capable of that any night,” Fairland head coach Jon Buchanan said. “I think she’s one of the best players in the area. She can have nights where she doesn’t shoot the basketball well but she’s still one of the better players on the floor because she does so many other things well. “It just so happened tonight that she was making all of her shots.”
Hinkle opened scoring with a 2-point goal and finished the first period with nine points. With a 20-7 advantage at the end of the first, it appeared the game would be an easy win for Fairland.
Rock Hill answered though as the Dragons went cold in the second quarter.
The Redwomen (2-11, 1-6) scored the first nine points of the second quarter.
The Fairland lead was cut to 20-16 by the 4:54 mark of the second quarter as Rock Hill successfully took advantage of the Dragons’ full-court pressure, finding open players on the Redwomen’s side of the floor for easy layups.
Rock Hill was within 21-18 of Fairland when the Dragons changed up their defense.
Falling back into a half-court man-to-man, Fairland held Rock Hill to four points through the final 4:18 of the first half.
A Hinkle 3-pointer and a foul shot by Rock Hill’s Hope Easterling set the halftime score at 35-22 for Fairland.
“At first, we weren’t really talking or boxing out or anything and they were just getting up a lot of shots,” said Hinkle, who added two 3-pointers in the quarter. “Up here at the half-court line they would just throw it right past us the whole time.”
Hinkle added another three 3-pointers and two 2-point field goals in the third quarter to round out her scoring, but she had help.
Reece Barnitz chipped in 16 points in the game connecting on four 3-pointers. Bree Allen led Fairland with seven rebounds.
Rock Hill landed two players in double figure scoring in the game. Easterling led the Redwomen with 12 points in just her third game back since tending to an ill family member in Florida, knocking her out of most of Rock Hill’s games in November and all of them in December.
“I feel like I’m getting in the flow of it,” said Easterling, a freshman. “I know I can improve some, but it feels really good to be back with my team.”
Easterling led Rock Hill with seven rebounds while Cigi Pancake scored 10 points.
Both teams will be back in action on Thursday and both squads will have OVC games also. Fairland will travel to Portsmouth while Rock Hill will host the league’s other power, Coal Grove.
FAIRLAND 20 15 26 9 — 70: Marshall 2, Barnitz 16, Brumfield 3, Bruce 7, Allen 5, Hinkle 30, Judge 2, Howard 5.
ROCK HILL 7 15 8 11 — 41: Matney 4, Bailey 8, Easterling 12, Bailey 2, Pancake 10, Hanshaw 5.