HUNTINGTON — Fairland will be the first high school not from West Virginia to have its name etched onto the base of the trophy given to the winning team of the Duke Ridgeley Cabell Midland Invitational golf tournament.
The Dragons' foursome of Clayton Thomas, Hanna Shrout, Landon Roberts and Mason Manns shot a combined score of 216 to win the annual tournament Friday at Guyan Golf & Country Club.
Huntington took second place with a score of 230, and Hurricane was third at 240.
Huntington's foursome of Connor Campbell, Jacob Perry, Tanner Dorsey and Chase Coughenour were among the first groups to finish, and it appeared the Highlanders would be the team to beat as their score stood over defending tournament champion George Washington and 2017 champion Parkersburg.
"We knew today would be a challenge," said B.J. Calabrese, whose Patriots are also the defending West Virginia Class AAA state champion and finished with a 242 on Friday. "I didn't have two of my top golfers, in Anderson Goldman and Austin Willard, but we have a deep team and I wanted to see how the other kids would do."
Huntington continued to watch the other scores get posted on the scoreboard.
"Huntington is going to be a strong team this year and they've had a good day today," Cabell Midland coach Matt Stead said. "Fairland looks good too, though."
When Thomas' 68 was posted, the other teams began to wait for the remaining three Fairland golfers to finish.
Thomas, brother of Marshall University basketball player Luke Thomas, posted the top mark, and teammate Shrout finished four strokes behind him at 72 for a second-place finish. Shrout is one of the premier female golfers in Ohio and finished eighth in the girls state tournament last season.
"I played well today," said Thomas, a junior who also is a standout on Fairland's basketball team. "I got off to a slow start. I three-putted 18. On the second hole I chipped in for eagle - that was kind of a momentum booster. Then on the back nine my putter got hot."
Deuce Vance from Huntington St. Joe placed third with a 74, while Campbell, Molly McLean from Parkersburg and Joseph Kalaskey of George Washington all tied for fourth with a 75.