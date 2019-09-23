IRONTON — Fairland High School’s golf team is nearly as dominant as the Dragons’ boys basketball squad, which has won four straight league titles.
Fairland won its third consecutive Ohio Valley Conference golf championship Saturday at the 5,950-yard, par-70, Ironton Country Club course.
Clayton Thomas and Landon Roberts tied for medalist honors and were joined on the all-conference team by Hanna Shrout and Mason Manns.
“I’m proud of this team,” Fairland coach Bryan Ward said. “They’ve worked hard and it’s good to see that hard work pay off.”
Thomas (38-38) and Roberts (37-39) each shot 76 as part of the Dragons’ 314 team score. Hanna Shrout, the girls OVC medalist last week when she shot 65, shot 38-41 — 79. Manns shot 42-41 — 83.
Fairland athletic director Jeff Gorby said he marvels as the job Bryan Ward has done as golf coach.
“Sometimes the hardest thing to do is to replace a legend in a small town,” Groby said. “Bryan Ward replaced Ed Wilgus as the Fairland golf coach. Coach Wilgus won numerous OVC titles, sectional titles and is in the Ohio Golf Coaches Hall of Fame. Coach Ward just won his third straight OVC title as the boys coach, established a girls team and won the OVC title this year. He has a two-time state tournament qualifier (Shrout) in girls golf and had a boy (Thomas) qualify for the state tournament.”
Gallia Academy finished second, 39 strokes back. The Blue Devils also placed four players on the all-OVC team. Laith Hamid led Gallia Academy with a 41-41 — 82. Reece Thomas shot 39-45 — 84, Cooper Davis 43-43 — 86 and Will Hendrickson 48-43 — 91.
Chesapeake placed third with a team score of 358. Jacob Lemley led the Panthers with a 42-45 — 87. Jackson Stephens shot 46-42 — 88, Christian Hall 44-46 — 90 and Austin Jackson 48-45 — 93. Lemley, Stephens and Hall made the all-league team.
Coal Grove was fourth at 394, followed by Portsmouth at 399, South Point at 413 and Rock Hill at 548. Ironton did not have enough players to post a team score.
The teams are back in action next week in the district tournament