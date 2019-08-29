ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio - Fairland High School features an illustrious athletic history, so to be the lone athlete to accomplish any particular feat there is impressive.
Bailey Roland can claim that honor. The Dragons senior volleyball player recorded her 1,000th career assist last week in a 3-1 victory over Ironton. No other volleyball player in school history has reached that lofty level.
"It feels awesome," Roland said. "I'm really fortunate to have played varsity all four years and to have head teammates that helped me achieve this."
Roland mentioned former teammates Emily Chapman, Allie Marshall and Kelsie Warnock, as well as current Dragons Jenna Stone, Taylor Webb and Brooklynn Roland, her sister. Brooklyn made the pass to Bailey, setting up the 1000th assist.
"My sister has always been there to support me," said Roland, the daughter of former Fairland and Marshall University softball star Carrie Hinkle Roland.
Brooklynn certainly was there for the key pass. Ironton served and Brooklynn got the bump, Bailey passed to Stone, who fired a shot to the block where a Fighting Tigers player shanked it out of bounds, giving Roland assist No. 1,000.
That's quite the achievement for Roland, who has drawn interest from several colleges, especially since she battles a condition called thallasemia minor.
That inherited blood disorder causes her body to make an abnormal form of hemoglobin, the protein molecule in red blood cells that carries oxygen. The disorder results in destruction of red blood cells, causing anemia. In other words, it makes Roland tired.
"I about died when I was born," Roland said. "It makes my blood look really different, as if I have leukemia. There's not much that can be done about it. You just deal with it."
The disorder hasn't slowed Roland. An honor student, she also plays basketball, golf, softball and works a part-time job. In her sparse free time she said she enjoys being with friends and shopping. She said volleyball is her favorite sport, followed by basketball.
"I've played club volleyball for 10 years," Roland said. "I just love the game."
Roland hopes to play in college and plans to major in education. She said her family, as well as past and current coaches, have influenced her on and off the court. She said she tries to pass it on by helping younger teammates.
"I like leading," Roland said. "I like it that players look up to me and I want to help them. So many people have helped me, I feel I have a responsibility to be a leader."