HUNTINGTON — Fairland moved up one division, and Symmes Valley dropped one in high school football Monday.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association released its division alignments for sports in the fall of 2022. The Dragons bumped from Division VI to Division V. The Vikings moved from Division VI to Division VII.
Division I is the largest classification in Ohio. Division VII is the smallest. According to OHSAA enrollment figures that determine classifications, Fairland has 185 boys and 197 girls. Symmes Valley has 94 boys and 89 girls.
“It definitely wasn’t unexpected,” Fairland coach Melvin Cunningham said. “We’ve been in this situation before. We’ve been Division IV, Division V and Division VI. It’s not unchartered territory, but it’ll be a challenge.”
The Dragons made deep playoff runs each of the past two seasons in Division VI. Fairland went 10-2 and advanced to the third round in 2021. In 2020, Fairland was 8-2 and went four rounds deep.
“We’re excited from where our program came from and where it’s going,” Cunningham said. “Our staff has done a great job developing the next person to step into that big role. This will be one of our younger teams, but we’ll coach hard and prepare. We’ll take the same philosophy we’ve always taken. The thing that’s harder when you move up is resting people. We have to take a small team in numbers and make it play like a larger teams. We have to figure out rotations and try to develop a game plan for that.”
Symmes Valley reached the postseason each of the last two years, winning one game in 2020 and falling in the opening round last season. The Vikings are led by new coach Ben Ferguson after 21 years with Rusty Webb at the helm.
All other local schools remained in the same division they were in last year for football. Chesapeake, Ironton, South Point, Meigs Portsmouth, River Valley and Wheelersburg are in Division V. Gallia Academy remained in Division IV. Coal Grove and Rock Hill are in Division VI. Green and South Gallia are in Division VII.
Fairland also moved up a division in girls cross country, moving from Division III to II, as did Wheelersburg. Rock Hill moved down from Division II to Division III. The Dragons also bumped up from Division III to Division II in girls soccer and girls volleyball. Symmes Valley moved from Division III to IV in girls volleyball. No local schools changed divisions in golf.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
