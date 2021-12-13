CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Fairland’s best offense was Bree from the block.
Bree Allen scored 22 points and the Dragons (5-2 overall, 5-0 Ohio Valley Conference) dominated inside in a 59-27 victory over Chesapeake (1-5, 1-4) Monday night in high school basketball on Norm Persin Court. Allen made 8 of 12 shots, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked two shots.
Fairland grabbed 29 rebounds to the Panthers’ 11 and turned many into points, making 23 of 41 shots (56 percent).
“Offensively, the boards were huge for us in the inside game,” Dragon coach Jon Buchanan said. “We got multiple opportunities, Rebounds, put-back scores. Bree and Kylee (Bruce) kind of feasted. Hannah (Taylor) got in on the act. It was great to see that.”
Fairland put the game away early, scoring 27 consecutive points in take a 29-2 lead. The Dragons led by as many as 38 points as Bruce scored 11 points and Tomi Hinkle 10.
Freshman Kate Ball led Chesapeake with 10 points. She was a focal point of Fairland’s defense, with freshman Kamryn Barnitz guarding her most of the way.
“We knew Kate Ball was their best player, a freshman, and she’s going to have a really good career,” Buchanan said. “Kamryn Barnitz, our freshman, did a good job on the Portsmouth kid (Daysha Reid) earlier this season and tonight on Kate. Starting there, the effort that Kam gave was a huge deal.”
Barnitz said she was pleased with her team’s defense and the inside play. Fairland usually shoots nearly a many 3-point shots as 2-pointers, but went 19 for 29 on 2-pointers and 4 for 12 on 3s Monday.
“We got a ton of rebounds on offense,” Barnitz said. “Bree and Kylee did really good and Tomi.”
Buchanan said he was happy with his team’s effort
“Our kids were patient and tried to attack inside, get the ball to Kylee, get the ball to Bree and let Tomi get to the rim,” he said.
The Dragons return to action at 11 a.m., Saturday, vs. Vinton County in the Alley Classic at Albany Alexander. Chesapeake visits Gallia Academy at 7:30 p.m., Thursday.
FAIRLAND 25 16 14 4 — 59: R. Barnitz 1-3 1-3 0-0 3, Black 1-2 0-0 0-0 2, Spencer 1-2 1-2 0-0 2, Salyer 1-1 1-1 0-0 3, Allen 8-12 0-1 6-9 22, Hinkle 4-8 1-2 1-2 10, K. Barnitz 1-4 0-3 0-0 2, Taylor 2-4 0-0 0-0 4, Bruce 4-5 1-1 2-4 11. Totals: 23-41 4-12 9-16 59.
CHESAPEAKE 2 11 5 10 — 27: Pauley 0-4 0-1 0-0 0, Isaacs 0-2 0-0 0-0 0, Webb 2-2 1-1 0-0 5, McComas 1-7 0-4 2-2 4, Ball 3-8 0-0 4-6 10, Hicks 3-8 2-2 0-0 8, Duncan 0-4 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 9-35 3-8 6-8 27.
Rebounds: F 29 (Allen 9), C 11 (McComas 4). Team rebounds: F 5, C 7. Deadball rebounds: F 0, C 1. Steals: F 6 (Hinkle 2), C 6 (Pauley 2, Webb 2). Blocked shots: F 3 (Allen 2), C 1 (Webb). Turnovers: F 11, C 17. Fouls: F 12, C 13. Fouled out: none. Technical fouls: none.