IRONTON — Medalist Hanna Shrout shot 5-under par 65 to lead Fairland High School's girls golf team to the Ohio Valley Conference championship Friday at the Ironton Country Club course.

The Dragons finished with a score of 364, one stroke better than runner-up Gallia Academy. South Point, which entered the match undefeated in nine events, came in third with a 377. Ironton finished fourth at 440 and Coal Grove fifth at 442.

Shrout shot 33-32 — 65 to head the all-tournament team, which also included runner-up Bailey Meadows (Gallia Academy), who shot 35-45 — 80; Emilee Carey (South Point), who shot 42-43 — 85; Lilly Rees (Gallia Academy), who carded 48-44 — 92; Addi Speed (Fairland), who turned in 48-45 — 93; and Abbi Zornes (South Point), who shot 48-45 — 93.

