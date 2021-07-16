ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — J.D. Brumfield broke a national powerlifting record Saturday with the help of trainer Josh Petrie and physical therapist Joe Lambiotte.
Petrie and Lambiotte didn’t help the Fairland High School senior lift the bar, but were influential in helping him overcome a knee injury to set a United States Powerlifting 16-17-year-old division record squat of 512.6 pounds in the 198-pound classification on Saturday in Indianapolis.
“My trainer Josh Petrie had me mentally ready,” Brumfield said. “As soon as I took it off the rack I knew I knew I had it.”
Brumfield’s confidence was apparent. He calmly lifted the bar, looked left, breathed out and handled the squat with ease.
His easy demeanor was in stark contrast to what he felt six weeks earlier when he was at Riverside Physical Therapy near Proctorville, Ohio, with Lambiotte working to rehabilitate a strained anterior cruciate ligament.
Just doing light lifting with the knee injury, however, was a challenge. He barely could lift a 15-pound weight attached to his ankle while doing leg lifts. That frustrated a kid who has deadlifted 535 and benched 265.
“For squatting, the worst thing you can hurt is your knee,” Brumfield said. “I wasn’t able to squat anything for about six weeks and wasn’t sure I could go to nationals at that point.”
Brumfield said he was tempted to feel sorry for himself, but his competitive fire wouldn’t allow that. Still, he was concerned. Even if Brumfield could go to the meet, if he reinjured the knee, that could jeopardize football season.
Brumfield is a first-team The Herald-Dispatch All Tri-State linebacker and has drawn recruiting attention this summer. He’s drawn interest from several schools, including Akron, Notre Dame (Ohio) College, Ohio Wesleyan and Wittenberg. Brumfield opted not just to try to lift, but to go for the record.
“The previous record was 508 and the entire goal was to go up there and beat that,” Brumfield said. “In training, we always went super heavy.”
Fairland football coach Melvin Cunningham said he wasn’t surprised by Brumfield’s accomplishment.
“It’s something he wanted to do,” Cunningham said. “He set a goal and put a date on it. That speaks to the kind of person he is. That’s just J.D. He always gives you more than you expect.”
Brumfield had lifted more than 512.6 pounds in other meets, but those featured different rules, allowing knee wraps and other such devices. Since he had squatted 530 in those meets, Brumfield said he was confident he could beat 508.
Brumfield wants to add more weight, not to the bar, but to himself. He weighed 215 before dropping to 194 for the powerlifting season. Brumfield said his goal is to be at 220 pounds by Fairland’s first football scrimmage on Aug. 13.