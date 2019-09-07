General George S. Patton was a well-known advocate of a strong ground attack, and after the week two matchup between the Minford Falcons and Chesapeake Panthers, we all know why. Minford senior running back Ty Wiget rushed for 307 yards on 27 carries as the Falcons defeated the Panthers 54-21.
Minford struck first using the legs of Wiget and junior quarterback Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis. Wiget finished off the drive with an 11 yard touchdown run, making the score 7-0. The duo combined for 247 yards on 27 carries in the first half. "The line gave me good looks," said Wiget, "I just had to hit the hole and go straight."
Each team traded blows in the first as the Panthers' senior quarterback Donald Richendollar scampered for a 38-yard touchdown followed by Vogelsong-Lewis connecting with wide receiver Drew Skaggs for a 1-yard touchdown, which was quickly answered as Chesapeake senior running back Will Todd tiptoed down the sideline for a 49-yard touchdown run. The point after was missed, making the score 14-13 in the second quarter.
Minford was able to put together several drives, one of which was highlighted by a 42-yard touchdown run by Wiget. At the end of the half the score was 26-13 "This was a huge turning point in the game," said Chesapeake Head Coach Todd Knipp, "We had a couple opportunities to get them off the field and they were able to capitalize. Wiget is as advertised."
The Falcons opened up the second half on fire, as a Wiget and Vogelsong-Lewis continued to dominate. A 57 yard run by Wiget set up another score, while following a Chesapeake fumble on the ensuing kickoff Vogelsong-Lewis scrambled to his left and threw a strike to Skaggs for a 38 yard touchdown, making the score 40-13 midway through the 3rd. "He makes me look really smart," said Minford Head Coach Jesse Ruby of Vogelsong-Lewis, "He sees the field so well and just knows where to put the ball."
The lead widened to 47-13 after another Wiget touchdown, all but securing the Falcons victory. "Our guys executed really well, and I tip my hat to Coach Knipp and Chesapeake," said Ruby.
The Panthers travel to Willow Wood next week to play rival Symmes Valley. "There's lessons to be learned in everything," said Knipp, "One game is not going to define us, now we have to come together and get ready for Symmes Valley."