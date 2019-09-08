IRONTON — Gage Salyers hit Reid Carrico with a 40-yard touchdown pass as Ironton (2-0) put away Russell (2-1) in a 10-0 victory Friday night at Tanks Memorial Stadium.
The Fighting Tigers, who entertain Fairland (2-0) at 7 p.m. Friday in the Ohio Valley Conference opener for both teams, led 3-0 after three quarters, thanks to a 25-yard field goal by Avery Book in the second quarter. Salyers finished with 58 yards on 12 rushes and completed nine of 16 passes for 157 yards.
The Red Devils, led by Nathan Conley's 145 yards on 19 carries, return to action at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lawrence County (2-1).
RUSSELL 0 0 0 0 - 0
IRONTON 0 3 0 7 - 10
I - Book FG 25
I - Carrico 40 pass from Salyers (Book kick)
SOUTH POINT 41, MIAMI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 6: The Pointers (1-1) broke a 19-game losing streak with a triumph over the Lions (0-2) in Cincinnati.
South Point led 6-0 before taking command in the second quarter, scoring 22 points. Malik Pegram threw a touchdown pass to Larry Fox. He later hit Chance Gunter with a TD pass and ran for a two-point conversion to make it 14-0. Fox's 50-yard scoring run boosted the lead to 21-0 and Maddox McCallister returned an interception for a score to make it 28-0 at halftime.
McCallister added a 25-yard TD run and Pegram threw another touchdown pass to Fox to set the score.
SOUTH POINT 6 22 0 13 - 41
MIAMI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 0 0 0 0 6 - 6
SP - Fox pass from Pegram (kick failed)
SP - Gunther pass from Pegram (Pegram run)
SP - Fox 50 run (kick good)
SP - McCallister interception return (kick good)
SP - McCallister 25 run (kick good)
SP - Fox pass from Pegram (kick failed)
MVC - touchdown (kick failed)
MEIGS 44, ROCK HILL 28: Coulter Cleland completed 10 of 19 passes for 180 yards and three touchdowns to help the Marauders (1-1) beat the Redmen (0-2) in Pedro, Ohio. Cleland also ran for 39 yards and two TDs.
Jake McElroy carried 10 times for 130 yards for Meigs, which outgained Rock Hill 405-302. Brayden Friend led the Redmen with 90 yards on 12 carries. Logan Hankins carried 17 times for 82 yards.
SYMMES VALLEY 37, FAIRFIELD CHRISTIAN 0: Josh Ferguson ran for 241 yards on 16 carries as the Vikings routed the Knights (0-2) in Willow Wood, Ohio. Symmes Valley (2-0) gained 448 yards on 52 attempts, with Ethan Patterson picking up 99 on 12 tries.
FAIRFIELD CHRISTIAN 0 0 0 0 - 0
SYMMES VALLEY 14 10 13 0 - 37
SV - Ferguson 5 run (Yates kick)
SV - Ferguson 10 run (Yates kick)
SV - Patterson 7 run (Yates kick)
SV - Yates FG 32
SV - L. Leith 9 run (Yates kick)
SV - Patterson 1 run (kick blocked)
WAHAMA 24, MILLER 20: The White Falcons stopped the Falcons on downs at the Wahama 3-yard line with 1 second left to hold on for a victory in a Tri-Valley Conference game at Bachtel Stadium in Mason, West Virginia.
Wahama led 24-12 at halftime and held on. Trevor Hunt ran 18 times for 102 yards. Abram Pauley added 92 yards on 13 attempts.
Colby Bartley led Miller with 194 yards on 25 carries and 102 yards and two touchdowns passing.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 21, BOYD COUNTY 7: Brody Cantrell's interception set up Baden Gillispie's 17-yard touchdown run with 1:22 left to play, securing the Bulldogs' victory over the Lions (0-3) in the Tom Scott Memorial Bowl. Cantrell also recovered a fumble earlier in the quarter to thwart a Boyd County drive.
Gillispie also scored on a 43-yard TD run and ran for a two-point conversion as Lawrence County (2-1) overcame a 7-6 deficit in the fourth quarter. Gillispie's first touchdown, a 15-yard run, put the Bulldogs on the scoreboard. He lugged the ball 17 times for 144 yards.
Dane Lawson ran for 92 yards for Boyd County, which was hurt by 12 penalties for 110 yards.
GREENUP COUNTY 54, MONTGOMERY COUNTY 12: Eli Sammons, committed to Marshall University, completed nine of 16 passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Musketeers (2-1) past the Indians (1-2) in Lloyd, Kentucky.
Sammons also ran five times for 73 yards and a touchdown. Bruce Burgess added 88 yards and two TDs on 15 carries. Austin Evans caught six passes for 128 yards and two scores.
PORTSMOUTH 48, PORTSMOUTH WEST 28: Senior tailback Talyn Parker ran 16 times for 238 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Trojans to a triumph over the Senators.
Parker also returned a punt 70 yards for a touchdown. Drew Roe passed for 197 yards, completing nine of 19 attempts. Eric Purdy recovered three Portsmouth West fumbles and caught four passes for 113 yards and one TD.
COLUMBUS HARTLEY 44, WHEELERSBURG 6: The Hawks (2-0) raced to a 22-0 lead after one quarter and rolled to a victory over the home-standing Pirates (0-2). The loss marked the first two-game losing streak in a season for Wheelersburg since 2011.
WATERFORD 40, SOUTH GALLIA 8: Holden Dailey scored five touchdowns as the Wildcats erased an 8-0 deficit and defeated the visiting Rebels (0-2).
Kyle Northup, who led South Gallia with 40 yards rushing on 10 attempts, returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown, but Waterford (2-0) dominated after that. Zane Heiss completed 10 of 16 passes for 206 yards for the Wildcats. Dailey ran for 74 yards on eight carries.
RACELAND 42, ROWAN COUNTY 7: Connor Hughes threw four touchdown passes in his first varsity start as the Rams pounded the Vikings in Morehead, Kentucky.
Hughes threw two touchdown passes each to Gunnur Lewis and Ethan Cox. Hughes completed eight of 14 passes for 120 yards.
POCA 48, CHAPMANVILLE 7: Ethan Payne carried 12 times for 304 yards and five touchdowns to pace the home-standing Dots (2-0) past the Tigers (0-2). Payne's younger brother, Toby, also scored, catching a 36-yard touchdown pass from Jay Cook.
WINFIELD 28, HERBERT HOOVER 21: Nick Vance completed 15 of 24 passes for 232 yards as the Generals (1-1) beat the Huskies (1-1). Ben Kee ran 27 times for 194 yards for Herbert Hoover.