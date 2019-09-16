The Herald-Dispatch

WINFIELD, W.Va. - Bailey Fisher scored off an assist from Dani Ray to give Hurricane a 1-0 victory over Winfield Saturday in girls high school soccer.

Ray lofted a corner kick in front of the net and Fisher deposited the ball in goal at 46:28 to help the Redskins improve to 9-0.

Olivia Bird stopped six shots to earn the victory. Winfield's Charistin Walls made five saves.

HURRICANE 0 1 - 1

WINFIELD 0 0 - 0

H - Fisher (Ray assist), 46:28

Shots: H 15, W 6. Saves: H 6 (Bird), W 5 (Walls). Corner kicks: H 3, W 3.

Boys

WINFIELD 2, MINGO CENTRAL 0: Winfield was bolstered by three saves by goalkeeper Nathan Lanham, while William Whaley and Tarek Jarrouj each netted goals for the Generals.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.