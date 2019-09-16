The Herald-Dispatch
WINFIELD, W.Va. - Bailey Fisher scored off an assist from Dani Ray to give Hurricane a 1-0 victory over Winfield Saturday in girls high school soccer.
Ray lofted a corner kick in front of the net and Fisher deposited the ball in goal at 46:28 to help the Redskins improve to 9-0.
Olivia Bird stopped six shots to earn the victory. Winfield's Charistin Walls made five saves.
HURRICANE 0 1 - 1
WINFIELD 0 0 - 0
H - Fisher (Ray assist), 46:28
Shots: H 15, W 6. Saves: H 6 (Bird), W 5 (Walls). Corner kicks: H 3, W 3.
Boys
WINFIELD 2, MINGO CENTRAL 0: Winfield was bolstered by three saves by goalkeeper Nathan Lanham, while William Whaley and Tarek Jarrouj each netted goals for the Generals.