When Gov. Jim Justice delayed the start of the school year until Sept. 8 because of COVID-19 and effectively wiped out the first week of the high school football season in West Virginia, it sent coaches and athletic directors across the state scurrying to find a 10th game for their teams.
In the process, some of the state's top rivalries were lost for a year when the schools involved weren't able to match up openings on their respective schedules. But in the aftermath, some of the replacement games that were hastily put together just might salvage some sizzle for the much-maligned 2020 season.
Here are five replacement games worthy of attention:
Martinsburg at South Charleston (Sept. 18): The last time the Bulldogs and Black Eagles met, Martinsburg had never won a state championship and SC was the program that was riding high in Class AAA. That was 2009, when SC outlasted the Bulldogs 38-28 at University of Charleston Stadium in the playoff quarterfinals.
South Charleston captured its second straight title that season and the following year, Martinsburg began a dynasty never been before in West Virginia AAA, now owning eight championships over the previous 10 seasons. The Bulldogs, who lost four games off their original 2020 schedule when Virginia and D.C. teams opted not to play fall football, also have another long trip this season with an Oct. 31 date at Cabell Midland.
The starting quarterbacks in that last SC-Martinsburg game in 2009 were the Black Eagles' Tyler Harris — who won the Kennedy Award that year — and the Bulldogs' Kam Puller, another first team All-State selection. Harris was killed in a 2018 shooting in Lynchburg, Virginia, and Puller had his athletic career cut short by a mysterious illness that caused fluid to develop on his brain, leading to a variety of health issues.
Wyoming East at Westside (Sept. 22): The Wyoming County rivals were supposed to kick off the season against each other on Aug. 28, but that weekend was lopped off statewide schedules by the coronavirus. So they got creative in their rescheduling: Westside is open on Sept. 18 and East's off week is Sept. 25, and they opted to meet in the middle, playing their game on a Tuesday, giving each side a short break between games one week, but a longer one in another week.
Musselman at George Washington (Sept. 25): It's another Eastern Panhandle power making the long haul to Kanawha County for an early season showdown. This game matches two possible Kennedy Award contenders in versatile running back Blake Hartman of the Applemen and quarterback R.T. Alexander of the Patriots. Last season, Hartman ran for 2,109 yards and 29 touchdowns, caught six scoring passes and finished fourth in the Kennedy voting. Alexander threw for 30 TDs. Both led their teams to the playoff quarterfinals.
Oak Glen at Spring Mills (Oct. 24): An intriguing Saturday afternoon clash of teams in different classifications separated by 230 miles. The Golden Bears posted a school-record 12 wins last season, including a KO of Class AA No. 3 seed Poca in the quarterfinals, and return several key skill-position players. The Cardinals, whose school opened in 2013, have qualified for the Class AAA playoffs five straight times, and captured their first postseason win last year.
Huntington at Bridgeport (Oct. 30): These two schools have met just once — that coming in the 2004 playoffs when Bridgeport, competing at the AAA level, won 20-12. Both programs are steeped in tradition: The Indians have been in the playoffs 27 straight years, posting a dozen 10-win seasons since 2007 and five AA state titles since 2000. The Highlanders have made the postseason nine times in a row, including a berth in the 2013 AAA finals, along with two other semifinal appearances.
On the other side of the coin, here are five rivalry games that were meant to open the season, but were erased by COVID-19:
Spring Valley at Cabell Midland: These two schools in the greater Huntington area have met every season since Spring Valley opened in 1998, but apparently will not get together this year. Each still has come up empty in its search for a replacement game, with Midland's off week on Oct. 9 and the Timberwolves' on Oct. 23, and they both currently sit with nine-game schedules.
"It's absolutely always a big game for both communities, both areas," said Knights coach Luke Salmons. "It's tough."
Cabell Midland leads the all-time series 15-10, which includes three meetings in the playoffs. Each is a battle-tested program — Midland has advanced to the postseason nine straight years, going 83-28 overall, with two trips to the AAA finals and one other semifinal spot. Spring Valley owns 12 consecutive playoff berths, with a 103-41 record, three Super Six appearances and one other semifinal trip.
Man at Logan: These Logan County rivals have played 81 times and had met every year since 1970 — until now. The Wildcats lead the all-time series 52-28-1, but the Hillbillies rolled to a 62-8 win in last year's opener, setting a series record for points in a game.
Oak Glen at Weir: Hancock County's kickoff classic will not be played this season, interrupting a series that began in 1965 when Oak Glen opened, and had not missed a year since then. The Red Riders have won 37 of the 55 meetings, but the Golden Bears prevailed last year 34-14.
Hurricane at Winfield: These Putnam County rivals have played 79 times and squared off every year since 2005 (Winfield has moved back and forth between AAA and AA enrollment). The Redskins lead the series 47-28-4 and have taken 24 of the last 25 meetings.
Wayne at Tolsia: They were intending to resume this Wayne County rivalry, which sat out a couple of seasons after the schools had met every year between 1990-2017. The Pioneers have taken 18 of the first 29 games.
An honorable mention goes to another lost rivalry in Marion County — North Marion at East Fairmont — which was derailed after being played 41 straight years.