HUNTINGTON - Jordyn Dawson parlayed a tremendous basketball season at Wabash Valley Junior College into a scholarship to the University of Akron.
Dawson, a 5-foot-11 guard/forward, started 19 of 26 games for the No. 1 junior college women's team in the country. She averaged 9.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while picking up three steals and issuing 2.6 assists per game.
Dawson was one of dozens of local student-athletes who played college sports last season. Here is a look at five others:
n Casey Hensley, Russell H.S., University of Pikeville baseball. A freshman, Hensley appeared in 13 games and had one hit in 14 at bats. He also walked three times and was hit by pitch.
n Sydney Holden, Wheelersburg H.S., University of Rio Grande women's basketball. A 5-foot-9 junior guard and daughter of former Marshall University basketball standout Rodney Holden, Sydney Holden averaged 10.2 points per game. She scored a season-high 25 against the University of Pikeville. Holden made 60 of 157 shots 26 of 78 from 3-point range, and 39 of 48 free throws.
n Jaeden Layne, Russell H.S., University of Pikeville baseball. A freshman, Layne had three at bats and appeared in four game. He drew one walk.
n Chase McKinney, Cabell Midland H.S., University of Pikeville baseball. The junior right-hander went 3-1 with an 11.01 earned run average in 10 games, seven starts, with the Bears. McKinney threw one complete game. He allowed 66 hits, struck out 20 and walked 14 in 34.1 innings.
n Desmond Young, Ironton H.S., Savannah State University football. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound linebacker completed his sophomore season during which he made 25 tackles, assisted on 12 others, forced one fumble and recovered two. Young made two tackles for losses. He also intercepted a pass and returned it 13 yards against the Miami Hurricanes. Young's high game for tackles was nine against North Carolina A&T.