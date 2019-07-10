HUNTINGTON - Billy Ross made a sensational debut as a red-shirt freshman guard on the University of North Carolina football team.
The former Huntington High School star started 11 games at right guard He posted 39 knockdowns and was part of a unit that allowed less than one sack per game. Ross had 10 knockdowns vs. Miami. The Tar Heels averaged 193 yards rushing per contest behind an offensive line featuring the 6-foot-5, 325-pound former Highlanders all-stater.
n Brier Elswick, Cabell Midland H.S., West Virginia State University football. Elwick, a 6-5, 340-pound offensive lineman, played in seven games as a true freshman.
n Lake Porter, Hurricane H.S., Fairmont State women's soccer. A sophomore, Porter appeared in 14 games and took seven shots last season.
n Katelyn Shirkey, Hurricane H.S., Fairmont State women's tennis. The sophomore went 0-1 in singles matches and 1-2 in doubles last season. She teamed with Hayley Hatfield to defeat a doubles squad from Washington & Jefferson 8-0 on Sept. 27.
n Atiya Spaulding, Chesapeake H.S., Ohio University track. A junior, Spaulding high jumped a season-best 5 feet, 2 inches at the indoor Thundering Herd Invitational. Her best outdoor performance was 5-2 at the Oliver Nikoloff Invitational at the University of Cincinnati.
n Austin Williamson, Raceland H.S., Kentucky Christian archery. Williamson, a sophomore, teamed with Sarah Purtee to finish third in the Mid-South Conference team event.