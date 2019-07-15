HUNTINGTON - Former Huntington High girls basketball star Dazha Congleton signed with Marshall University, but had to go through Illinois to do it.
Congleton starred for Wabash Valley Junior College last season, averaging 12.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game for the top-ranked JUCO team in the country.
The 5-foot-7 junior guard also averaged 2.8 assists and 2.2 steals per contest.
Congleton signed with Marshall on May 1.
She is one of several former Huntington High School stars who played college sports last season. Here is a look at five more:
n Mariah Harmon, Wheeling Jesuit University track. The sophomore standout helped the Cardinals to the Mountain East Athletic Conference championship. She collected 4,267 pints in the heptathlon to earn All-Atlantic Region honors. Harmon was third in the MEC in the high jump, clearing 5 feet.
n Jadon Hayes, Arizona Western Junior College football.
The 5-foot-10, 175-pound freshman led the Matadors in rushing, with 749 yards on 121 carries. Hayes ran for six touchdowns, with a long run of 71 yards. He caught five passes for 17 yards.
n Camryn Michallas, University of Akron softball. A freshman shortstop/third baseman, Michallas batted .105 and drove in five runs. She walked six times and stole two bases in four attempts.
n Brandon Morrison, West Liberty College football. Morrison started five of 10 games in the secondary and made 24 tackles, with eight assists. He made a season-high six stops against the University of Virginia-Wise and also intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble. Morrison's other interception came against Urbana University.
Morrison made one sack.
n Corey Romans, West Virginia State University football. A 6-2, 235-pound red-shirt sophomore, Romans played in seven games.