HUNTINGTON - Former Huntington High School boys basketball coach Jim Ward, 86, died Monday at his home.
Ward coached the Pony Express to the 1969 state championship.
That team united on Aug. 3 for its 50-year class reunion and the players, cheerleaders and family members celebrated the title with an event at Fat Patty's.
Ward was unable to attend because of health reasons, but several members of the squad visited him at his home after the celebration.
A veteran of the Korean War and graduate of Huntington East High School, Ward went on to Marshall University where he received a master's degree in education administration. He was retired from the Cabell County Board of Education. He was a co-medalist and member of the 1962 Thundering Herd team that won the Mid-American Conference championship. Ward also was the West Virginia Amateur golf champion in 1964, a four-time national amateur qualifier and a 1994 inductee into the Marshall University Hall of Fame.
Ward is survived by his wife, Gloria Jean Ward and several family members.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Marshall University Golf Team, P.O. Box 1360, Huntington, WV 25715.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday at Beard Mortuary, 3001, 3rd Ave., Huntington.
A Celebration and Tribute to Ward's life will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. Following the memorial friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m.
