HUNTINGTON - Lenny Washington has been described as a bulldog on the baseball field and in college that's what he will be.
The current Hurricane and former Huntington St. Joe High School pitcher/third baseman committed to play for Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs, North Carolina.
"I'm blessed and excited," Washington said of his commitment. "I'd like to thank my family, friends and coaches who have gotten me here."
Washington helped St. Joe to a 21-11-1 record and a berth in the Class A state tournament semifinals last season. He left St. Joe for Class AAA power Hurricane this academic year.
"I got the pleasure of watching him grow and develop into the best player in the state the last three seasons," former St. Joe coach Dave Jenkins said. "The Bulldogs got an outstanding player and a tremendous young man."
A 6-foot-2, 220-pound senior, Washington posted a 1.438 OPS last season, combining a .628 on base percentage with a .809 slugging percentage. He batted .552, with four home runs and 41 runs batted in. Washington smacked nine doubles and three triples, walked 16 times and struck out eight in 105 at bats.
Armed with a 91 mph fastball and 75 mph slider, Washington went 7-3 with a 2.32 earned run average in 12 games. He threw 48 1/3 innings, struck out 80 and walked 21. Washington earned one save and opponents batted .198.
Washington also is strong student and is regarded as a stellar teammate.
"My favorite teammate of all time," said St. Joe shortstop Noah Beter, who signed with Alderson Broaddus University. "(Lenny) always pushed me to be my best."
Gardner-Webb went 25-26 last season, 14-13 in the Big South Conference, in which the Bulldogs finished fifth.