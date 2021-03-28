MIDDLETOWN, Ohio - University of Rio Grande junior and former Symmes Valley High School star Taylor Webb was named the River States Conference softball player of the week.
Webb, an outfielder from Willow Wood, Ohio, hit .556 with 15 hits and nine runs scored in eight games. She led the RedStorm on its southern swing to South Carolina and Georgia by going 15-for-27 at the plate with two doubles, two triples, a homer and seven RBI.
Webb hit safely in all eight games with highlights being 3-for-4 with two triples and four RBI versus Cairn University and 3-for-4 with a double versus No. 6 Georgia Gwinnett. Another big game was going 2-for-2 with a double, homer and two RBI versus Clarks Summit.