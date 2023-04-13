Spring Valley's Brooklyn Osburn circles the bases after a homerun as the Timberwolves take on Cabell Midland during a high school softball game on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Spring Valley High School.
Spring Valley's Brooklyn Osburn circles the bases after a homerun as the Timberwolves take on Cabell Midland during a high school softball game on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Spring Valley High School.
SPRING VALLEY — Speed kills and it was Cabell Midland’s weapon of choice in Wednesday’s 7-3 win at Spring Valley.
With the help of seven stolen bases, including three in the decisive top of the seventh inning, the Knights (12-2) were able to find the offense coach Herman Beckett said had been missing for much of the season.
“We try to be aggressive every game, and we’ve got pretty good speed, so we try to use it to our advantage,” Beckett said. “We have to manufacture runs, and we manufactured at least four of those runs.
“And the bats finally broke loose.”
Cabell Midland tallied 11 base hits off Spring Valley starter Madison Pitts, who lost for the second time this season. Beckett said the offensive output by the Knights was the first time this season his team has found success against what he called a quality pitcher in Pitts.
Addison Perdue led Midland at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Olivia Bell tallied two hits for the Knights.
Nicole Harris also added an RBI double.
Pitts got run support from her offense in the first inning with a solo home run by Brooklyn Osburn. Kate Spry walked and later scored on a passed ball for a 2-0 Timberwolves lead.
Perdue’s RBI single in the third inning scored Harris to get Midland on the scoreboard. One of three Spring Valley errors in the game kept the inning alive and allowed Perdue to score to tie the game 2-2.
After the Timberwolves regained the lead in the bottom of the inning on Makenzie Dishman’s RBI single to center field, the Knights tied the game 3-3 in the fourth on Harris’ RBI double.
The score stayed tied until the seventh, when Midland sent eight hitters to the plate and scored four runs on three hits and two more Spring Valley errors.
“We just didn’t execute,” Timberwolves coach Mick Osburn said.
Drea Watts was charged for one earned run and struck out six to get the win for Cabell Midland, citing her defense as the difference in the game, despite two errors by the Knights.
“At first, it wasn’t really my best game pitching, but I kind of came back and did better,” Watts said.
Osburn said Spring Valley hit Watts when she was trying to pitch Timberwolves hitters away. After Watts began to pitch inside more, his offense didn’t adjust.
Spring Valley (13-2) had four hits through the first three innings off Watts, but just one in the final three frames.
No Timberwolves hitter had more than one hit and aside from Osburn’s home run, doubles by Sydney Turner and Brenna Reedy proved to be Spring Valley’s only other extra base hits.
Pitts struck out seven while pitching all seven innings and throwing 127 pitches.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.