By WILL McCOLLISTER
For The Herald-Dispatch
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio - Football can often be broken down into segments - positive plays here, negative plays there.
In case of Gallia Academy's 55-27 victory over the Chesapeake Panthers Friday night at Memorial Field, it was a tale of two halves.
"It seemed like we didn't have that confidence and that swagger," said Blue Devils coach Alex Penrod of his team's first half performance.
The first half was riddled with mistakes by both teams, as Gallia struck first with a 15-yard run by junior running back Michael Beasy after a Chesapeake fumble.
The Panthers answered as senior running back Kamren Harless edged out defenders for a 10-yard run to pull the Panthers within 7-6 in the first. After Gallia fumble and a Chesapeake punt Blue Devils sophomore wide receiver Briar Williams took a jet sweep around the left end for a 36-yard touchdown run making it 14-6.
The Panthers turned to Donald Richendollar as he found sophomore tight end Justice Hutchison to put the ball inside the Blue Devils' five, setting up a five-yard run by Harless. It was 14-14 in the 2nd quarter. A late touchdown in the second quarter by junior Blue Devils' running back James Armstrong made the score 21-14 at the half.
Chesapeake recovered a Gallia fumble at the beginning of the third quarter, giving the panthers a chance to tie the game. The Panthers drove the ball to the 10-yard line only to be stopped on downs.
"That was a turning point in the game," said Chesapeake coach Todd Knipp, "They were able to capitalize on short fields all night."
Gallia went on a four-play 90-yard drive that was finished off by a 45-yard bomb from Noah Vanco to Williams, making the score 28-14. Williams had a breakout game with six touches for 155 yards and three touchdowns.
"When Briar has the football in his hands he can be electric," Penrod said.
A drive exclusively featuring Armstrong put Gallia up 35-14. The Blue Devils then recovered an onside kick capitalizing on another short field as Williams added another score making it 42-14. In less than 15 in minutes, the game had gone from a barnburner to a blowout.
Gallia Academy entertains Portsmouth at 7 p.m. Friday. Chesapeake travels to Coal Grove for The Battle of the Little Brown Jug at 7 p.m.Friday.
"We know this is tough stretch, but we have to be ready to play next week, and be ready for Coal Grove," Knipp said. "We have to work hard, get better and prepare."