Point Pleasant jumped to an early lead after a 2-yard touchdown by Brady Adkins to cap off a 13 play, 88 yard drive to start their season after being off the first two weeks.
Gallia Academy got off to a slow start after only being able to gain one first down on its first two possessions, going three and out to start the game. The Big Blacks' Hunter Bush then aired it out to finish the first quarter going 5 for 6 for 56 yards leading Point to the Gallia 2-yard line. Bush then plunged in for a touchdown on the quarterback keeper, after Brady Adkins was injured and carried off the field for Point Pleasant. Adkins had seven carries for 49 yards, while hauling in three passes for 33 yards before going down and not returning to the game. Point led 13-0 with 8:47 left in the 2nd quarter.
The Blue Devils then turned to their star running back, James Armstrong, who received a letter from Ohio State earlier in the week congratulating him on a great start to his junior season. James got the edge on a sweep play and took it 64 yards to the end zone to put Gallia Academy on the board.
Armstrong wasn't finished just yet, as on the very next possession he burst through the middle with speed and went 50 yards untouched for a second touchdown. After two successful point after kicks by Andrew Toler, Gallia Academy led 14-13.
Armstrong finished with 21 carries for 170 yards and 2 touchdowns.
The game turned into a battle of defenses in the second half. Both teams struggled to get the ball moving downfield. After a first half full of big plays, there was just 126 yards of total offense combined in the second half, 64 yards for Point Pleasant and 62 yards for Gallia Academy. Point Pleasant's offense struggled with the loss of Adkins, but Bush tallied 92 yards on 10-for-17 passing.
Both teams were held scoreless in the second half, making Toler's extra point kicks critical.
Head coach of Gallia Academy, Alex Penrod, praised the "big blue faithful" after the game. He went on to congratulate his players on their effort and attitude, but said he is confident his guys have even more to give.