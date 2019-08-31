CENTENARY, Ohio — Kyrsten Sanders scored the only goal the Blue Angels (2-2) needed off an assist from Sarah Watts seven minutes into the game as Gallia Academy shut out Southeastern 4-0 on Thursday in girls high school soccer in Centenary, Ohio.
Brooke Johnson scored off a Sanders pass to make it 2-0 at the 28-minute mark. Sanders scored again off a Johnson assist at 41:35 for a 3-0 lead. Johnson set the score with a goal off an assist by Sanders in the 46th minute.
Boys
POINT PLEASANT 3, POCA 0: Adam Veroski scored what proved to be the game-winning goal on a free kick as the Big Blacks (2-0-2) topped the visiting Dots. Veroski and Cohen Yates added goals to set the score. Nick Smith made four saves in earning the shutout victory.