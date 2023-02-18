SOUTH CHARLESTON — Midway into the third quarter, George Washington seemed to have things on cruise control in the Mountain State Athletic Conference title game against Huntington Saturday evening — hogging a 27-point lead.
However, for extended stretches in the second half, the Patriots’ victory bus careened wildly out of control, leading to some tense moments. But thanks to a big assist from the free-throw line, GW regained its direction and authored a little history along the way.
Ben Nicol dropped in 27 points, including a 16-of-20 effort at the foul line, as GW held off Huntington 82-66 in the Night of Champions title game at the South Charleston Community Center.
It’s the fourth straight conference championship for the Patriots (17-2), matching the record set by Capital from 2015-18.
“It says two things,’’ said GW coach Rick Greene. “It means we’ve had a lot of good players and lot of great assistant coaches and preparation, and we take pride in the conference. It’s a goal every year to be here.
“It’s a grind, and it takes a lot out of the kids, but it’s a very worthy goal to have. You have to play well and be consistent all year to get here ... I thought the kids did a great job of playing basketball tonight.’’
GW is now 8-1 all-time in the finals since the MSAC adopted the Night of Champions format in 2003, losing only to Woodrow Wilson at the buzzer in 2019. Huntington fell to 2-7 in its title-game appearances, with its most recent MSAC crown coming in 2007 with a team led by future NBA players O.J. Mayo and Patrick Patterson.
Brendan Hoffman, who was announced as the MSAC player of the year at halftime during a short awards ceremony, added 20 points and eight rebounds for GW. Nicol finished with a double-double, grabbing 13 rebounds and also dished out five assists.
Mikey Johnson and Duane Harris spearheaded the gallant run for Huntington, which trapped and clawed its way back into contention after trailing 56-29 in the third quarter. Johnson had 24 points and Harris 23.
The Highlanders pressure defense came at GW in waves in the second half, forcing eight turnovers in the third quarter and six more in the fourth. Huntington (17-4) went on a 17-3 run as the Patriots’ advantage melted from 56-29 all the way to 59-46. The closest Huntington could get in the fourth quarter was 11 points.
“We’ve got to have people other than Brendan and Ben always handling [the ball],’’ Greene said. “We’re getting a little better. We’ve just got to work at it. A lot of that, too, is Huntington, which has unique pressure. But we definitely struggled.’’
Working against the Highlanders’ comeback plans was a ton of foul trouble, as three starters fouled out in the fourth quarter. GW went to the foul line 36 times and made 28, keeping Huntington at arm’s length.
“Huntington’s very talented. I think we did an OK job of riding it out,’’ Nicols said. “I thought we got better as time went on. Them being in foul trouble really helped. A lot of their guys had to come out. The free throws helped, too.’’
Hoffman connected on 9 of 11 free throws for GW. Two other Patriots reached double figures in scoring — Noah Lewis and Dawson Lunsford each tallied 11 points. The Patriots shot 59% from the floor and were 8 of 13 from 3-point range.
Huntington ended up with just 10 turnovers, but shot only 39% from the floor (24 of 61) and trailed in rebounds 36-29. Gavin Lochow had seven rebounds for the Highlanders.
Nicol, a 6-foot-7 senior, finished his George Washington career 4-for-4 in MSAC titles.
“It’s something special — it really is,’’ Nicol said. “Me being the only four-year senior, I’m the only one who experienced this all four years. It means a lot to me personally. I’ve won this every single year. I know the MSAC is a very prestigious conference, and I’m proud of that coming to The Hill.’’
GW won the first meeting between the teams, an 86-83 double-overtime thriller on Jan. 10. In that game, the Patriots went 22 of 27 at the foul line and the Highlanders knocked down 10 3s.
