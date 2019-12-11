The Mountain State Athletic Conference is held in pretty high regard around the state when it comes to boys basketball. Five of the 11 MSAC teams are found in the top 10 of the preseason Class AAA AP poll. Three more are among the other teams receiving votes.
“This conference that we play in is the best in the state,” Woodrow Wilson coach Ron Kidd said Wednesday at the MSAC boys basketball media day. “I look at it like being in the ACC. Every day, we have to come out and play extremely hard.”
The best of what Kidd considers the best is George Washington, who was predicted to finish first in the conference by MSAC coaches. The Patriots reached the state quarterfinals last season, start this season ranked No. 3, and should have a deep team returning.
“We’re going to have balance,” GW coach Rick Greene said. “I’m not sure one guy is going to lead us in scoring all the time. I think it’s going to be a team of balance, and at this point, there’s a great unity there.”
Kidd’s Woodrow Wilson team, ranked 10th in the AP poll, was picked to finish second in the MSAC. Cabell Midland, fourth in the AP poll, was picked third. Capital, seventh in the AP poll, was picked to finish fourth.
Huntington received AP poll votes and was picked to finish fifth in the MSAC, followed by Spring Valley (also receiving votes) at sixth, St. Albans (also receiving votes) at seventh, South Charleston at eighth, Hurricane (ranked No. 8 in the AP poll) at ninth, Parkersburg at 10th and Riverside at 11th.
n n n
Josh Daniel couldn’t pass up the chance to coach his alma mater, but the first-year South Charleston coach said there were some things that both he and his players needed to get used to in the transition. Still, now that he’s on the court coaching, he couldn’t be happier.
“It’s definitely been fun,” he said. “I’ve definitely got a lot of pride for South Charleston. Just being able to come back and coach guys and get them to understand the tradition of South Charleston basketball … some of these guys may not know what it means to put the black and orange on.
“I’m trying to get them to understand this is a big-time basketball program,” he added, “and get them back to where we’re competing for state championships.”
Daniel, the former boys basketball coach at Herbert Hoover, is one of three first-year MSAC coaches, joining Parkersburg’s Bryan Crislip and Riverside’s Taylor Woods.
n n n
Gabriel Beny and Bol Kuir, who had enrolled in the summer at Hurricane and had planned to play for the Redskins, transferred to South Charleston, but Daniel said the two were not playing for the Black Eagles and are at SC as students.
n n n
The MSAC lucked out with the new WVSSAC four-class system, to be implemented for two seasons starting in 2020-21. Every MSAC team moved into the new Class AAAA, so the question of what the conference would do if some teams were in Class AAAA and others were in Class AAA didn’t need answered.