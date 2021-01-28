George Washington didn’t get its soccer season started until Oct. 6 due to COVID-19, as Kanawha County was the last of the state’s 55 counties to begin fall prep sports. But the Patriots still managed to end up at the girls Class AAA state tournament in Beckley.
For those efforts, the Patriots had three players selected on the first team of the AAA All-State squad as chosen by a panel representing the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
Making the grade for GW were utility player Kalissa Lacy, keeper Mary Lyle Smith and defender Reagan Bromiley.
State champion Wheeling Park and runner-up Parkersburg South also placed three athletes each on the 16-player first team.
Lacy, a four-sport standout for the Patriots, had 11 goals and 16 assists this season, Smith recorded eight shutouts in goal and Bromiley provided strong defense for a team that permitted just five goals in its 11 games. Bromiley also had a goal in the state tournament semifinals as GW fell to Wheeling Park 3-2 in Beckley.
One other Kanawha Valley player was accorded first-team status, as Hurricane defender Abby Fowler joined the GW trio.
Wheeling Park, which beat Parkersburg South 1-0 in a clash of titans in the AAA title game, saw midfielder Graceylyn Hanna earn the first-team captaincy after finishing the season with 15 goals and 27 assists.
Forward Merritt Delk (28 goals, nine assists) and defender Lily Hanna (four goals, six assists) also represent the 19-2 state champion Patriots.
For Parkersburg South, which finished at 19-1, midfielder Samara Nunn (23 goals, nine assists), defender Riley Shockey and goalkeeper Kendal Mader are first-teamers, while midfielder Ellie Foggin captains the second team. Mader didn’t allow a goal until the regional finals.
Bridgeport, which was knocked off by Wheeling Park in the regional final for its only loss of the season, placed forward Braelynne Sandreth (21 goals, six assists) and midfielder Allison Bender (five goals, six assists) on the first team.
Joining Sandreth and Delk on the first-team front line are Cabell Midland’s Olivia Charles (24 goals, nine assists) and John Marshall’s Zara Zervos (32 goals). Greenbrier East’s Emma Dotson (13 goals, seven assists) is also in the mix at midfield.
The other utility spot went to Martinsburg’s Emily Beck (14 goals, two assists).