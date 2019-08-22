However, from a personal standpoint, sports should help reveal character that goes far beyond a win or a loss in an athletic event.
Through the game of soccer, and her work on and off of the field of play, in general, it's clear that Olivia Ball gets what sports are supposed to provide as a whole.
On the soccer field, Ball has not only played in every single game of her college career, but has started every one of those 50 contests.
Academically, Ball holds a 4.0 grade-point average while majoring in business marketing - and is doing that, plus balancing a full-time soccer slate, while gaining valuable work experience as a marketing intern at Big Sandy Superstore.
Yes, Ball, both mentally and physically, is sharper than iron.
Now, as her final women's soccer season approaches, the senior hopes to put the icing on the proverbial cake by leading the Shawnee State women to their best season in school history.
"It is very rewarding, especially to see how far our program has come and how much my fellow seniors, teammates and I have grown over the years," Ball said. "Being a Bear has been one of the highlights of my life, and it's bittersweet to know that it's coming to an end soon. To have been able to wear SSU on my chest with pride over the last four years has been an absolute privilege and a time that I will absolutely cherish."
From the outset, the ball was literally laid at Ball's feet. Since she was 3, she pursued her passions with the game of soccer, all while picking up tennis, cross country and basketball along the way in the Greenup County school system.
It was clear from the start that soccer was Ball's game. In four seasons at Greenup County High School, Ball was a model of consistency as the four-year starter posted between 19 and 23 goals in each of her four seasons there.
She scored a school-record eight in one game against Elliott County en route to collecting 84 goals for her career, all while posting more than 40 assists. As a result, Ball was a four-year All-63rd District honoree.
"It was definitely a learning experience," Ball said. "Being only one of two players to play club at Greenup, I had to step up and be a leader each year and help teach and guide my teammates. Over half of our team had never touched a soccer ball before, so it challenged me to be patient and encouraging at all times when playing.
"The competition in the 63rd District was pretty good, but I felt like we held our own each year. There were some Shawnee players that helped coach our team, and they really pushed me and helped me to prepare to play at the next level," Ball added.
"I loved my time at Greenup as a Musketeer, and am thankful for my coaches and teammates that helped me to get to where I am today."
As with sports, Ball remained a model of consistency off of the floor as well. She was the president of the school's Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) unit, and won a state championship in that realm while also serving on the Kentucky Youth Advisory Executive Committee.
Not surprisingly, the straitlaced Ball ended up being the school's valedictorian.
Her relentless attitude, both academically and athletically, earned Ball the opportunity to play at Shawnee State, where she has since proven herself as one of the program's most durable standouts, not missing a single game with a year to play in her college career - all while adapting to three different head coaches during her time at Shawnee State.
With Natasha Ademankinwa, Ball sees a coach who is relentless in her work ethic and desire to push the SSU women's soccer program to the next level.
"Coach Ademakinwa has been one of the hardest-working and most caring coaches that we've had," Ball said. "She is very passionate about what she's doing, and puts all of her time and effort into the program. She sets very high expectations and pushes her players to be the best that they can be, both on and off of the field.
"She is taking our program to new heights and we will definitely succeed with her at the reins."