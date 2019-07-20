HUNTINGTON — Noah Laliberty of Winfield High School was one of several local athletes who played last season at Marietta College. The senior outside back had one assist last season and finished his soccer career with one goal and 12 assists.
Here are four other local former high school stars who dotted Pioneer rosters last season:
Van Knipp, Fairland H.S., Marietta College cross country. Knipp performed well as a freshman, finishing the 8K in the NCAA Division III Great Lakes regional in 30:11.8. Knipp finished the Ohio Athletic Conference championship meet in 30:51.7. Knipp was even better in the Jenna Strong Fall Classic at Wilmington College, finishing 30:07.7. In the All-Ohio Championships, Knipp finished in 30:01.9.
Brevin Webb, Chesapeake H.S., Marietta College football. A sophomore offensive lineman, Webb appeared in one game last season.
Carsey Wilder, Spring Valley H.S., Marietta College football. A sophomore wide receiver, Wilder did not see game action last season.
Zach Wright, Chesapeake H.S., Marietta College football. A sophomore defensive lineman, Wright saw no game action last season.