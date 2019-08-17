ASHTON, W.Va. - The Hannan High School football season will go ahead as scheduled after the team received its order of new helmets Thursday to replace those stolen in late July.
After the football helmets were reported stolen on July 29, the Mason County Sheriff's Department launched an investigation into the theft. Footage from security cameras show two ATVs arriving side-by-side around 2 a.m. July 29, and the vehicles pulling away with headlights off and what appeared to be boxes that would have contained the helmets.
With West Virginia football preseason practice opening Aug. 5, however, the school was forced to order new helmets at a cost of approximately $7,000.
Wildcats football head coach Kellie Thomas said the athletic fund had enough money but replacing the helmets drained the account.
"It seems like someone was trying to sabotage our season or just playing a prank. I don't really know," Thomas said. "It put us behind, but the boys worked as if it was never a problem."
With a scrimmage scheduled for Aug. 24 with Point Pleasant and the regular season set to start six days later at Parkersburg Catholic, Hannan practiced with helmets for the first time with 10 days left before its first game.
The deputy investigating the theft could not be reached for comment on the investigation and Hannan has found charity from unexpected places.
"Parkersburg Catholic wanted to give us helmets to help us out, which I thought was classy," Thomas said. "A lady in the community wanted to do a fundraiser to help us replenish the money, so there's still good people out there."
Even if the helmets are recovered, Thomas said some of them "only had a year left before they would have had to be replaced anyway." She also said there would not be any way the school could do anything with the old helmets that would help it replace the money spent.