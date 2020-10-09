BECKLEY — It wasn’t perfect, but Billy Seals will take it.
Devin Jackson returned the opening kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown for one of three big-play scores and Huntington defeated Woodrow Wilson 41-12 for its first win of the season.
The Highlanders were sitting in unfamiliar territory, losing their first four games and nowhere near the top 16 in the state’s Class AAA ratings. But they struck big against the Flying Eagles (1-4), who were coming off the first win of the year, a 21-12 victory over Preston.
“Our kids worked really hard during their off week last week,” Seals said. “We had a tough, physical week, and I think we played a little Huntington High football for the first time this year.
“We just needed to reset. Our goal this week was to be 1-0 at the end of the week. We didn’t care what happened the four weeks before. So we’re 1-0 right now. Enjoy this for 24 hours and then we’re back to 0-0.”
The Highlanders (1-4) were not without their struggles. They fumbled the ball away three times and had to punt five times. But there were moments that looked a bit more like what Huntington fans are used to seeing.
Sophomore quarterback Gavin Lochow scored on a 70-yard run in the first quarter, and his 73-yard touchdown pass to Jackson gave the Highlanders a 35-6 lead with 6:21 left in the third quarter.
Huntington intercepted Woodrow quarterback Maddex McMillen three times, including a 77-yard pick-six by freshman Mikey Johnson on the last play of the game.
Amari Felder scored on runs of 7 and 1 yards.
The Highlanders are scheduled to play Winfield next Friday, Oct. 16.