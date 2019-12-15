RUSSELL, Ky. — Chandler Schmidt scored 30 points and K.K. Siebert scored 21 to help Cabell Midland’s boys basketball team to a 70-66 double-overtime road win against Russell on Saturday.
The win was the first for head coach J.J. Martin as the Knights went to 1-0 on the season.
“I was proud of our guys for battling,” Martin said. “We made a bunch of mental mistakes but they were things we can improve on.”
Tristan Miller led Russell with 21 points in the game as the Red Devils dropped to 0-3 on the year.
Cabell Midland will host Huntington High on Tuesday in a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.
CABELL MIDLAND 9 17 17 11 6 9 — 70: Chandler Schmidt 30, Dom. Schmidt 9, K.K. Siebert 21, Corey Sweeney 1, Sean Marcum 5, Palmer Riggio 4.
RUSSELL 8 19 16 11 6 1 — 66: Charlie Jachimcvuk 14, Brady Bell 19, Tristan Miller 21, Griffin Downs 7, Max Cantrell 5.
Girls
SPRING VALLEY 66, EAST CARTER 59: Brea Saunders scored 20 points and Spring Valley used a 10-0 game-ending run to earn a 66-59 win over East Carter (Kentucky) at the Boyd County Roundball Classic on Saturday afternoon.
While Saunders was the offensive catalyst throughout for Spring Valley (1-1), it was a pair of 3-pointers by Jenna Christopher and Sydney Meredith during the game’s final run that helped the Timberwolves overtake the Raiders.
In addition to Saunders’ 20, the Timberwolves got 11 points each from Caroline Asbury and Hallie Bailey.
The game was close throughout with no margin being more than two possessions at the end of the first three quarters.
After Spring Valley led early, East Carter (4-2) went on a run to take a 27-25 lead into the locker room.
The game stayed a one-possession affair after three quarters before the Timberwolves outscored East Carter 24-14 in the final quarter, courtesy of the 10-0 run to end the game.
For East Carter, Halle Swanagan led the way with 19 points.
SPRING VALLEY 12 13 17 24—66
EAST CARTER 8 19 18 14—59
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 66, CASEY CO. (Ky.) 64: Hannah Roberts’ bucket off an inbounds pass with 1.4 seconds to play gave the Fighting Irish a win at the Battle at Belfry event on Saturday.
Roberts finished the game with 19 points to tie Grace Hutson as the game’s high scorers. Bailee Adkins chipped in 10 points for St. Joe (5-0) and had six assists.
CHESAPEAKE 41, GRACE CHRISTIAN 38: Blake Anderson’s 3-pointer at the buzzer sent the game to overtime where the Panthers overcame the Soldiers to hand it the first defeat of the season.
Anderson finished the game with 19 points to lead Chesapeake (3-3). Anderson also had four steals and Maddie Ward had nine rebounds for the Panthers.
Grace Christian (3-1) was led by Emily Hutchinson who led all scorers with 20 points and added seven rebounds in the losing effort.
Both teams will be back in action on Monday with Grace Christian heading to Elkview for a 5:45 p.m. tip off against Elk Valley Christian and Chesapeake will travel to Fairland for a 6 p.m. start with its archrival.
CHESAPEAKE 2 3 11 18 7 — 41: Hicks 1, Anderson 19, McComas 8, Ward 9, Duncan 4.
GRACE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 5 11 9 9 4 — 38: Wells 6, Matthews 4, Bruton 7, McCloud 1, Hutchinson 20.
WHEELERSBURG 39, SOUTH POINT 23: Kaylee Darnell had 10 points, including two 3-pointers, to lead the Pirates to a win at South Point on Saturday.
Alaina Keeney scored all nine of her points on 3-point baskets for Wheelersburg (7-0).
Emilee Whitt led the Pointers (2-4) with 10 points and hit the only 3-point basket for South Point. South Point will host Rock Hill on Monday at 7:30.
WHEELERSBURG 3 17 11 8 — 39: Darnell 10, Keeney 9, Kalner 8, Irwin 6, Weinfurtner 3, Jolly 2, Walker 1.
SOUTH POINT 2 8 2 11 — 23: Whitt 10, Khounlavong 8, Carey 2, Staley 2, Crawley 1.
Friday games
Boys
CHESAPEAKE 80, PORTSMOUTH 37: The Panthers jumped to an 11-0 lead and clobbered the Trojans at the Coliseum.
Ethan Taylor led Chesapeake (3-0 overall, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference) with 20 points. Travis Grim scored 14, Levi Blankenship 13 and Austin Jackson 12. Drew Roe paced Portsmouth (1-3, 0-2) with 11 points.
The Panthers were scheduled to play Ironton on Tuesday, but that game was postponed until Jan. 24. Portsmouth entertains Fairland on Tuesday.
CHESAPEAKE 13 17 26 24 — 80: Grim 14, Cox 5, Blankenship 13, Caldwell 4, Jackson 12, Dearth 9, Cox 4, Taylor 20.
PORTSMOUTH 1 16 12 8 — 37: Johnson 6, Fraulini 3, Bryant 8, Roe 11, Dixon 6, Shipp 1, Thomas 2.
COAL GROVE 51, GALLIA ACADEMY 48: The Hornets outscored the Blue Devils 18-12 in the fourth quarter for a victory in Centenary, Ohio.
Malachi Wheeler scored 16 points to lead the Hornets (1-3 overall, 1-1 OVC). Evan Gannon scored 13 points and Cory Borders 11 before exiting with a knee injury in the third quarter. Logan Blouir led Gallia Academy (1-3, 0-2) with 19 points.
SOUTH GALLIA 60, WAHAMA 23: Brayden Hammond scored 22 points and Layne Ours 14 as the Rebels (3-1 overall, 2-1 Tri-Valley Conference) beat the White Falcons (0-2, 0-2) in Mason, West Virginia. Abram Pauley led Wahama with seven points.
IRONTON ST. JOE 72, GREEN 66: J.C. Damron scored career-high 28 points and Ryan Payne chipped in 17 as the Flyers (3-0 overall, 2-0 Southern Ohio Conference) beat the Bobcats (3-3, 0-2) in Franklin Furnace, Ohio.
Gage Sampson led Green with 23 points and his brother Levi 17.
VINTON COUNTY 68, RIVER VALLEY 47: Gavin Arbaugh led the Vikings with 18 points in a TVC triumph over the Raiders in McArthur, Ohio.
Will Arthur and Braylon Draymond scored 12 each for Vinton County (4-1 overall, 1-0 TVC). Lance Arthur scores 11. Jordan Lambert led River Valley (2-3, 0-2) with 15 points and Brandon Call scored 10.
WHEELERSBURG 57, PORTSMOUTH WEST 43: J.J. Truitt scored 18 points and Eli Sword 14 to help the Pirates (2-0 overall, 2-0 Southern Ohio Conference) beat the Senators (2-2, 0-2). Brennan Bauer led Portsmouth West with 10 points.
MEIGS 55, WELLSTON 47: The Marauders (4-1 overall, 2-0 TVC) erased a seven-Point halftime deficit to defeat the Rockets in Pomeroy, Ohio.
Weston Baer led Meigs with 23 points, Coulter Cleland 12 and Wyatt Hoover 10. Rylan Molihan led Wellston with 13 points. Hunter Smith added 10.
GREENUP COUNTY 75, LEWIS COUNTY 72: Brady Nelson scored 24 points, five in the closing seconds, as the Musketeers (2-1) edged the Lions in Lloyd, Kentucky.
Rod Dryden scores 17 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and blocked seven shots for Greenup County. Zander Carter and Zane Carter each scored 12.
Sam O’Keefe scored 34 for Lewis County (3-3).
Girls
TRIMBLE 65, SOUTH GALLIA 47: Jayne Six paced the Cats with 23 points in a victory over the Rebels in Glouster, Ohio.
Laikyn Imler scored 15 points, Briana Orsborne 12, and Emily Young 11 for Trimble (3-1 overall, 3-0 TVC). Kiley Stapleton and Amaya Howell scores 17 each for South Gallia (4-3, 1-3).